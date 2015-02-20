WASHINGTON Feb 19 France's chief internal
security official is traveling to California's Silicon Valley to
discuss his government's concerns about violent jihadist social
media messaging with leading tech and Internet companies.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told a Washington
news conference on Thursday that "all the Internet operators
were welcoming me," including Twitter Inc, Google Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc.
He said that when meeting with the companies on Friday, he
would discuss several issues related to the use of social media
by groups such as Islamic State, including the companies' own
"codes of conduct" as well as strategies for using social media
to counter violent messaging by militants.
He said that under a new French law, the government has the
authority to "block" the posting of content which it considers
dangerous. A French official said that a law granting the
government powers to do this was passed by the French parliament
late last year, and that regulations to implement it were issued
ten days ago.
Cazaneuve said, however, that he expected that French
authorities would not have to use their powers to ban particular
message traffic often. "We think the companies will do it," he
said.
The companies did not have immediate comment.
Cazaneuve noted the French were strong proponents of freedom
of speech and that the condemnation of the recent deadly
shooting attack by two gunmen at the offices of satirical
publication Charlie Hebdo, which had published cartoons
lampooning the Prophet Mohammed, demonstrated how highly France
values free expression.
Earlier, in a speech to an international summit meeting on
"countering violent extremism" hosted by the administration of
President Barack Obama, Cazeneuve said that in recent years, the
"profile of terrorists and potential terrorists has changed."
He said many had "become radicalized over the Internet," and
others shifted from "crime to terrorism after serving time in
prison or after contact with hardline Islamists."
He said that even though France last April introduced new
"preventive actions" to curb travel by would-be foreign fighters
to conflict areas, French authorities now believe "more than
400" French citizens are now in Iraq and Syria. He said about
1,400 French citizens are involved "in one way or another" with
networks of foreign fighters.
Cazeneuve said Europe would increase travel controls,
including creation of a "passenger name record" tracking system
and tightening travel controls within the presently borderless
"Schengen" area of the European Union, as part of efforts to
curb travel by foreign fighters.
He said this would "require strengthening controls at EU
borders, notably for European nationals."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Ken
Wills)