(Adds militant comment)
By Robert Birsel
ISLAMABAD, April 24 The killing of an American
who directed al Qaeda's media campaign from his Pakistani
hideout is likely to be a big blow for the militants, especially
as they wage a propaganda war with Islamic State.
American al Qaeda member Adam Gadahn, who faced treason
charges in the United States, was killed early this year in a
strike on an al Qaeda camp in Pakistan, near the Afghan border,
U.S. officials said on Thursday.
"He was highly important. He was the man on their media
front line," said Ahmed Rashid, a Pakistani author and expert on
the Taliban and al Qaeda.
"Given the success of ISIS in media and social media, he
would have been much needed, especially in communicating with
English-speaking audiences and on web sites and so on," he said,
referring to Islamic State.
Gadahn, for whom the United States had offered a reward of
$1 million, was believed to be in his late 30s. Born in Oregon,
he grew up in California, converted to Islam at 17 and became a
spokesman and translator for al Qaeda.
When the United States accused him of treason in 2006, he
became the first person to face such charges since the World War
Two era, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Gadahn has been involved with al Qaeda's as-Sahab media wing
and had appeared in its videos wearing robes and a turban and
warning the United States it would face attacks if it did not
heed al Qaeda demands.
"He was the main man in charge of the al Qaeda narrative, so
his death will have an impact on the propaganda machine," said
Amir Rana, author of a book on militant groups in Pakistan.
REFUSED TO LEAVE
U.S. officials said Gadahn was killed five days after a U.S.
drone strike in January targeting an al Qaeda compound in
Pakistan inadvertently killed an American and an Italian who had
been held hostage for years by the group.
Gadahn was in another al Qaeda camp, they said.
A Pakistani Taliban militant said Gadahn's comrades had
urged him to leave the area because of the danger of U.S. drone
strikes.
"When most senior Arab commanders were killed and others
left for their native countries, some people advised him to
shift to a safer place but he refused," said the militant, who
declined to be identified.
He said he did not know why Gadahn refused to go.
Gadahn, born in a Jewish-Christian family, grew up on a goat
ranch outside Los Angeles, and moved to Pakistan after his
conversion. He was previously known as Adam Pearlman.
As one of a small nucleus of senior al Qaeda figures left in
the region, Gadahn was likely to have been involved in setting
up the group's South Asian wing, which analysts saw as a
rebranding effort in the face of Islamic State competition.
"Al Qaeda has been seen to be losing out to the IS over the
last year or so, so they need new ideas to at least keep step,"
said Imtiaz Gul of the Center for Research and Security Studies.
"Presumably, Gadahn was part of these efforts."
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmed; Editing by Clarence
