SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 The National Security
Agency has tapped directly into communications links used by
Google and Yahoo to move huge amounts of email
and other user information among overseas data centers, the
Washington Post reported on Wednesday. It was unclear how the
NSA accessed the links.
The report, based on secret NSA documents leaked by former
contractor Edward Snowden, appears to show that the agency has
used weak restrictions on its overseas activities to exploit
even major U.S. companies' data to a far greater extent than
previously realized.
Previously reported programs included those that allowed
easy searches of Google's, Yahoo's and other Internet giants'
material based on court orders. But because the interception in
the newly disclosed effort, code named MUSCULAR, occurs outside
the United States, there is no oversight by the secret
intelligence court.
Google, which recently said it is speeding its efforts to
encrypt internal traffic, told Reuters: "We're troubled by
allegations of the government intercepting traffic between our
data centers, and we are not aware of this activity."
Like other major companies, Google and Yahoo constantly send
data over leased and shared or exclusive international
fiber-optic telecommunication lines as they sync information.
The newly disclosed program, operated jointly with the
United Kingdom's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ),
amassed 181 million records in one recent 30-day span, according
to one document reported by the Post. It could not be learned
how much of that included material from U.S. residents, how the
agency redacted data on them or how much of the information was
retained.
An NSA spokesperson said in a statement that the suggestion
in the Post article that the agency relies on a presidential
order on foreign intelligence gathering to skirt domestic
restrictions imposed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act and other laws "is not true."
"The assertion that we collect vast quantities of U.S.
persons' data from this type of collection is also not true,"
the statement said. "NSA is a foreign intelligence agency. And
we're focused on discovering and developing intelligence about
valid foreign intelligence targets only."
Asked at an event in Washington about the latest report, NSA
Director General Keith Alexander said that he had not read it
but that the agency did not have unfettered access to the U.S.
companies' servers.
"I can tell you factually we do not have access to Google
servers, Yahoo servers," Alexander said at a Bloomberg
Government conference. "We go through a court order."
He did not directly address whether the agency intercepts
such traffic in transit. The NSA is known to tap undersea
cables.
A Yahoo spokeswoman said: "We have strict controls in place
to protect the security of our data centers, and we have not
given access to our data centers to the NSA or to any other
government agency."
The report is likely to add to growing tensions between the
U.S. intelligence establishment and the tech companies, which
have been struggling to assure customers overseas that they
needn't fear U.S. spying.