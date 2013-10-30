By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 The National Security
Agency has tapped directly into communications links used by
Google and Yahoo to move huge amounts of email
and other user information among overseas data centers, the
Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
The report, based on secret NSA documents leaked by former
contractor Edward Snowden, appears to show the agency has used
weak restrictions on its overseas activities to exploit major
U.S. companies' data to a far greater extent than realized.
Previously reported programs included those that allowed
easy searches of Google's, Yahoo's and other Internet giants'
material based on court orders. But since the interception in
the newly disclosed effort, code named MUSCULAR, occurs outside
the United States, there is no oversight by the secret
intelligence court.
The Post said the operation gained access to a cable or
switch that relayed the traffic through an unnamed
telecommunications provider.
"We are outraged at the lengths to which the government
seems to have gone to intercept data from our private fiber
networks, and it underscores the need for urgent reform," said
Google chief legal officer David Drummond. Google said it had
not been aware of the program, although it recently began
speeding its efforts to encrypt internal traffic.
Like other companies, Google and Yahoo constantly send data
over leased and shared or exclusive international fiber-optic
telecommunication lines as they synchronize information.
The newly disclosed program, operated jointly with the
United Kingdom's Government Communications Headquarters, or
GCHQ, amassed 181 million records in one recent 30-day span,
according to one document reported by the Post. It could not be
learned how much of that included material from U.S. residents,
how the agency redacted data on them or how much of the
information was retained.
'VALID FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE TARGETS ONLY'
An NSA spokesperson said in a statement the suggestion in
the Post article that the agency relies on a presidential order
on foreign intelligence gathering to skirt domestic restrictions
imposed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and other
laws "is not true."
"The assertion that we collect vast quantities of U.S.
persons' data from this type of collection is also not true,"
the statement said. "NSA is a foreign intelligence agency. And
we're focused on discovering and developing intelligence about
valid foreign intelligence targets only."
Asked at an event in Washington about the latest report, NSA
Director General Keith Alexander said that he had not read it
but that the agency did not have unfettered access to the U.S.
companies' servers.
"I can tell you factually we do not have access to Google
servers, Yahoo servers," Alexander said at a Bloomberg
Government conference. "We go through a court order."
He did not directly address whether the agency intercepts
such traffic in transit. The NSA is known to tap undersea
cables.
A Yahoo spokeswoman said, "We have strict controls in place
to protect the security of our data centers, and we have not
given access to our data centers to the NSA or to any other
government agency."
Yahoo in January will begin encrypting users' email as it
moves to the company, but it declined to say whether it would go
further and keep email encrypted as it moves within Yahoo.
The report is likely to add to growing tensions between the
U.S. intelligence establishment and the tech companies, which
have been struggling to assure customers overseas that they need
not fear U.S. spying.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said he
would ask for an administration briefing on the program because
millions of U.S. residents could have had their communications
monitored daily.
"I will be asking whether this report is accurate, what
legal authority the government is using, and how they are
protecting the privacy rights of law-abiding Americans," the
Vermont Democrat said.