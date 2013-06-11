By Gerry Shih and Bill Rigby
June 11 Three of the largest Internet companies
called on the U.S. government to provide greater transparency on
national security requests on Tuesday, as they sought to
distance themselves from reports that portrayed the companies as
willing partners in supplying mass data to security agencies.
In similarly worded statements released within hours on
Tuesday, Google Inc, Microsoft Corp and
Facebook Inc all asked the U.S. government for permission
to make public the number and scope of data requests each
receives from security agencies.
Each of the companies, and several others, have come under
scrutiny following disclosures in The Guardian and Washington
Post newspapers of their role in a National Security Agency data
collection program named Prism.
Google was the first to go public, releasing an open letter
asking the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday for permission to
publish the total number of government requests for national
security information, arguing the figures would show the company
does not give the government "unfettered access" to its users'
data.
"Assertions in the press that our compliance with these
requests gives the U.S. government unfettered access to our
users' data are simply untrue," Google Chief Legal Officer David
Drummond wrote in a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder and
FBI Director Robert Mueller that was published on Google's
public policy blog Tuesday.
Google's current transparency reports - which show the
number of data requests it receives from authorities - do not
include requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
(FISA).
Microsoft issued a similar request soon after.
"Permitting greater transparency on the aggregate volume and
scope of national security requests, including FISA orders,
would help the community understand and debate these important
issues," Microsoft said in an emailed statement.
Leading social network Facebook followed within minutes.
"We would welcome the opportunity to provide a transparency
report that allows us to share with those who use Facebook
around the world a complete picture of the government requests
we receive, and how we respond," said Ted Ullyot, Facebook's
general counsel, in an emailed statement. "We urge the United
States government to help make that possible by allowing
companies to include information about the size and scope of
national security requests we receive, and look forward to
publishing a report that includes that information."
Although President Barack Obama and senior U.S. intelligence
officials have confirmed the existence of Prism, Google and
other tech firms have vigorously denied that they give
government agencies direct access to their servers or that it
complies with overly broad requests for user data.