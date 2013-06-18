SEATTLE, June 18 Google Inc asked the
U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on Tuesday to allow
it to publish aggregate numbers of national security requests it
receives separately from criminal requests, on First Amendment
grounds.
In its filing, Google requested the court to allow it to
publish the aggregate number of national security requests it
receives, including disclosures under the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act (FISA), claiming it as part of its First
Amendment right to free speech.
"In light of the intense public interest generated by the
Guardian's and Post's erroneous articles, and others that have
followed them, Google seeks to increase its transparency with
users and the public regarding its receipt of national security
requests, if any," the Google filing said.
Google's move comes after other tech companies, including
Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc
released limited information about the number of
surveillance requests they receive under an agreement they
struck with the U.S. government last week.
Under that agreement, the companies were only allowed to
disclose aggregate requests for data made by government agencies
without showing the split between surveillance and criminal
requests, and only for a six-month period.
The companies are scrambling to assert their independence
after documents leaked to the Washington Post and the Guardian
newspapers suggested they had given the U.S. government "direct
access" to their computers as part of a National Security Agency
program called Prism.
The disclosures about Prism, and related revelations about
broad-based collection of telephone records, have triggered
widespread concern and congressional hearings about the scope
and extent of the information-gathering.
Google said it asked the U.S. Department of Justice and
Federal Bureau of Investigation on June 11 to publish the
aggregate number of national security requests, but said it was
told such an act would be unlawful.