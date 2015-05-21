(Adds quotes from Hughes, color, restriction on travel eased)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON May 21 The Florida man who flew a
gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds pleaded not guilty on
Thursday to charges of breaching some of the world's most
restricted airspace.
Douglas Hughes, a 61-year-old mail carrier from Ruskin,
Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. His
April 15 stunt was aimed at drawing attention to the need for
campaign finance reform.
The flight of the small, unauthorized aircraft was among the
most high-profile of recent security lapses in the U.S. capital.
Public defender Tony Miles, Hughes's attorney, entered the
plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Kay. Hughes faces six
charges, including violating the registration requirements for
an aircraft and national defense airspace.
Hughes made no comment during the hearing, but told
reporters afterward that Congress had to reform campaign finance
laws.
"The purpose (of the flight) was to get Congress to work for
the people and not for special interests," he said.
Hughes said he was open to a plea agreement with
prosecutors. He held up a mock U.S. postal stamp with his
picture on it presented by a handful of supporters who shouted:
"Thank you, Doug."
Hughes was arrested after piloting the craft from
Pennsylvania and landing on the west lawn of the Capitol as
police and tourists looked on. He was carrying a
letter for each of the 535 members of Congress.
If convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to up to
9-1/2 years in prison. Aircraft are banned from flying in the
area of the Capitol and White House without permission.
Hughes is charged with lacking a pilot's certificate or
registration for the craft. Hughes owned the gyrocopter but it
carried the unauthorized logo and emblem of the U.S. Postal
Service, the indictment said.
The indictment includes a forfeiture allegation seeking a
judgment for his gyrocopter, which has been seized by law
enforcement. A gyrocopter resembles a helicopter, but has an
unpowered rotor and separate propeller.
Hughes was on administrative leave from the Postal Service
at the time of the incident. He has been free on personal
recognizance with restrictions on his travel since a court
appearance on April 16.
Kay agreed to a motion by Miles that Hughes' house arrest
be eased to allow him to travel within the Florida county where
he lives, Hillsborough. Hughes must also wear a GPS-enabled
ankle bracelet.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter
Cooney)