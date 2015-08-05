By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The high-profile gyrocopter
landing at the U.S. Capitol in April exposed security lapses
that included communications and investigative breakdowns and a
radar gap, a bipartisan Senate report said on Wednesday.
The stunt by Florida mailman Douglas Hughes showed the need
for improved information-sharing and air security technology,
the report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental
Affairs Committee said.
The report also recommended stricter penalties against
airspace violations in the U.S. capital and the naming of a lead
agency to investigate potential flight incursions.
"Law enforcement agencies need to do more to help ensure
people such as Mr. Hughes are not able (to) slip through the
cracks and carry out unlawful and unsafe plans, especially
within or near our nation's capital," committee Chairman Ron
Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said in a statement.
Hughes was arrested on April 15 after piloting the small
unauthorized aircraft from Pennsylvania and landing on the west
lawn of the Capitol. He was carrying a letter for each of the
535 members of Congress calling for campaign finance reform.
Hughes' flight was among the most high-profile in a raft of
recent security lapses in Washington. He has pleaded not guilty
to six charges, including aircraft registration and airspace
violations.
The Senate panel's 21-page report said that during a 2013
investigation of Hughes, Secret Service agents failed to carry
out a follow-up interview with him even though he had misled
agents about his ownership of a gyrocopter.
The Capitol Police also failed to complete its own
investigation into Hughes, relying instead on incomplete
information from the Secret Service, the report said.
Murky lines of responsibility over investigating possible
future breaches of airspace over the U.S. Capitol, White House,
National Mall and the vice president's residence led to
breakdowns in communication between the Secret Service, U.S.
Park Police and Capitol Police, it said.
The Secret Service failed to respond effectively to calls
from a reporter with the Tampa Bay Times newspaper who asked
whether Hughes had permission to land at the Capitol, according
to the report.
Radar also was unable to pick up the low-flying, slow
gyrocopter, which was indistinguishable from a flock of birds or
weather pattern, it said.
A gyrocopter resembles a helicopter but has an unpowered
rotor and separate propeller.
The report said that the processes of the Capitol Police,
Secret Service and Park Police to alert the right units to a
security breach worked properly.
