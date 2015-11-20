(Adds quote, details on sentencing, rally, byline)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Nov 20 A Florida man who flew a
gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds to publicize the need
for campaign finance reform pleaded guilty on Friday to flying
an aircraft without a pilot's license.
Douglas Hughes, 62, a former mail carrier from Ruskin,
Florida, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the felony
charge. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly set sentencing for April
13.
Asked if he would repeat his stunt, Hughes told reporters,
"Yes, in a moment. It took us a big step on the way to what the
solutions are" to reducing money's influence in politics.
Hughes' lawyers are asking for probation and prosecutors are
seeking up to 10 months in prison. The maximum penalty is three
years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Hughes had faced six charges, including violating aircraft
registration requirements and breaching national defense
airspace.
Hughes called his April 15 flight an act of civil
disobedience. He was arrested after piloting the gyrocopter from
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and landing on the west lawn of the
Capitol.
He was carrying a letter for each of the 535 members of
Congress. Hughes was fired from the U.S. Postal Service after
the flight, which was among the most high-profile in a series of
security lapses in the U.S. capital.
As part of the plea, Hughes also forfeited his gyrocopter,
which resembles a stripped-down helicopter with an unpowered
rotor and separate propeller.
Hughes' sentencing next year will come shortly after an
April 2-11 march for campaign finance reform that will start in
Philadelphia and culminate in a Washington rally. His travel is
now limited to the Florida county where he lives, Hillsborough.
He pleaded guilty to operating as an airman without an
airman's license. Aircraft are banned from flying in the area of
the Capitol and White House without permission.
Hughes told reporters he started his campaign against money
in politics as he was seeking a purpose in life following the
suicide of his 24-year-old son. He said he was applying for
Social Security benefits as a way to fund his campaign.
In an August report, the Senate Homeland Security and
Governmental Affairs Committee said Hughes' flight exposed
security lapses and showed the need for improved
information-sharing and air security technology.
(Editing by Bill Trott)