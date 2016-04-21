By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 21 A former Florida mail
carrier who flew a gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds to
publicize the need for campaign finance reform was sentenced to
120 days in jail on Thursday, a spokesman for prosecutors said.
Douglas Hughes, 62, of Ruskin, Florida, also was sentenced
by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to a year of
supervised release after he gets out of prison, the spokesman
for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Hughes pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of
flying an aircraft without a license in the April 2015
stunt.
Hughes had called his flight an act of civil disobedience to
publicized the need for campaign finance reform. He was arrested
after piloting the gyrocopter from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and
landing it on the west lawn of the Capitol.
He was carrying a letter for each of the 535 members of
Congress. Hughes was fired from the U.S. Postal Service after
the flight, which had been among the most high-profile in a
series of security lapses in the U.S. capital.
Hughes also forfeited his gyrocopter, which resembles a
stripped-down helicopter with an unpowered rotor and separate
propeller.
Hughes has said he started his campaign against money in
politics as he was seeking a purpose in life following the
suicide of his 24-year-old son.
In an August report, the Senate Homeland Security and
Governmental Affairs Committee said Hughes' flight exposed
security lapses and showed the need for improved
information-sharing and air security technology.
