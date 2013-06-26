WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said on Wednesday that intelligence leaks by National
Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden were a serious
breach that violated U.S. laws and damaged national security.
"I would hope that the Russians do the right thing here and
turn Snowden over to the United States," Hagel told a Pentagon
news conference, adding that Moscow evidently had not made a
final decision since Snowden reportedly was still at the
airport.
"He has broken laws," Hagel said. "There was damage done to
this country by the Snowden leaks. We are assessing that now but
make no mistake, this violation of our laws was a serious
security breach."
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)