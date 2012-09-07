WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States is
preparing to designate the Pakistan-based Haqqani network as a
terrorist group as early as Friday, the New York Times said on
its website.
The Haqqanis, a Pashtun tribe with strongholds in
southeastern Afghanistan and across the border in Pakistan, have
been blamed for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and other
high-profile assaults in Afghanistan.
In June, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the United
States was reaching the limits of its patience with Pakistan
because of the safe havens that groups like the Haqqanis found
there.
Designation by the State Department as a Foreign Terrorist
Organization would bring sanctions such as criminal penalties
for anyone providing material support to the group and seizure
of any assets in the United States.
The Obama administration is facing a congressional deadline
this weekend to determine whether the network met the criteria
for such designation.
The New York Times said senior officials who argued against
blacklisting the group were concerned it could further damage
relations with Pakistan and possibly jeopardize the fate of U.S.
Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl who is being held by the militants.
But State Department and military officials who argued for
the designation believed it would help curtail the group's
fund-raising activities in countries like Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates and pressure Pakistan to act against the
militants, the newspaper said.
"This shows that we are using everything we can to put the
squeeze on these guys," one administration official involved in
the process told the New York Times on condition of anonymity.
The newspaper said four administration officials late Thursday
said the government was going ahead with the designation.
Asked for comment on the New York Times story, a senior
State Department official said: "As she noted earlier this week,
the Secretary expects to send her report on the Haqqani network
to Congress today, September 7, and announce her decision
regarding designation of the Haqqani network."
Clinton was wrapping up an Asia-Pacific trip and was headed
to the APEC summit in Vladivostok in Russia.
MAFIA
The Haqqanis run a sophisticated and diverse financial
network comparable to a mafia group, according to a July report
by the Center for Combating Terrorism.
It said the group raised money through kidnapping,
extortion, and drug trafficking but also had a business
portfolio that included import/export business, transport, real
estate and construction interests in Afghanistan, Pakistan and
the Persian Gulf.
But the group had never had to deal with a sustained attack
on their finances, author Gretchen Peters said, and might be
vulnerable to cash flow chokepoints and attacks on its small and
centralized command structure.
"Network leaders appear to be as motivated by profitmaking
as they are driven by issues like revenge, honor and ideology,"
the report said.
Formal designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization would
increase pressure on the Pakistani government, but any actual
effects beyond that were unclear since most of the Haqqani
leaders have already been blacklisted individually.
In Kabul, a government spokesman said any move by Washington
against the Haqqanis was welcome.
"This will be a major step by the United States against the
Haqqani network who are still plotting for dangerous and
destructive attacks against us," said Interior Ministry
spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
The United States accuses Pakistan's intelligence agency of
supporting the Haqqani network and using it as a proxy in
Afghanistan to gain leverage against the growing influence of
its arch-rival India in the country.
Pakistan denies the allegations.