WASHINGTON Oct 24 Former National Security
Agency director Michael Hayden gave a series of background
interviews on Thursday afternoon but chose an unusually public
place to do it - an Amtrak train, according to fellow passenger
Tom Matzzie.
Matzzie, whose Twitter feed describes him as the founder of
Ethical Electric Company, regaled followers with a string of
tweets describing Hayden's comments to reporters. Hayden was
also director of the CIA for three years.
"Former NSA spy boss Michael Hayden on Acela behind me
blabbing 'on background as a former senior admin official,'
sounds defensive," tweeted Matzzie. "Michael Hayden on Acela
giving reporters disparaging quotes about admin. 'Remember, just
refer as former senior admin.'"
And a few minutes later: "Hayden was bragging about
rendition and black sites a minute ago."
Under the CIA's controversial rendition program after the
Sept. 11 attacks, terrorism suspects would be captured and held
at undisclosed locations or "black sites" outside the United
States.
Hayden's office became aware of the tweeting and called his
cellphone to warn him, Mattzie tweeted. Matzzie then spoke to
him. "I just had a very nice conversation with Michael Hayden.
He was a gentleman and we disagree," he tweeted.
Hayden, who is now with the business consultants Chertoff
Group, had no comment. He got off in Newark, New Jersey, Matzzie
said. The Acela, a high speed train, runs between Washington and
Boston.
