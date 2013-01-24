CHICAGO Jan 24 David Headley, an American who
admitted scouting targets for the 2008 Islamic militant raid on
Mumbai and later agreed to testify against the plotters to avoid
the death penalty, was sentenced on Thursday to 35 years in
prison.
The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Harry
Leinenweber, was the maximum sought by federal prosecutors.
The attacks killed more than 160 people, including six
Americans. Headley, a 52-year-old U.S. citizen of Pakistani
descent, admitted videotaping sites that were targeted by the
Mumbai attackers.
He was arrested in 2009 and pleaded guilty to 12 charges,
including conspiracy to bomb places of public use and commit
murder and plotting an attack on a Danish newspaper.
After entering his plea in 2010, Headley cooperated with
U.S. investigators and foreign intelligence agencies to avoid
the death penalty and extradition to India, Pakistan or Denmark,
agreeing to testify in foreign judicial proceedings, the
government said.
In a memorandum filed with Judge Leinenweber earlier this
week, the government said "there is little question that life
imprisonment would be an appropriate punishment for Headley's
incredibly serious crimes but for the significant value provided
by his immediate and extensive cooperation."
Last week, Judge Leinenweber sentenced Pakistani-born
businessman Tahawwur Rana to 14 years in federal prison for
providing support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed for
the Mumbai attacks.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)