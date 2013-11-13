(Updates throughout with comments from hearing)
By Tabassum Zakaria and David Ingram
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Search giant Google Inc
on Wednesday warned that U.S. spying operations risk
fracturing the open Internet into a "splinter net" that could
hurt American business.
In the first public testimony before Congress by a major
technology company since former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden disclosed top secret surveillance
programs, Google said it should be allowed to provide the public
more information about government demands for user data.
"The current lack of transparency about the nature of
government surveillance in democratic countries undermines the
freedom and the trust most citizens cherish, it also has a
negative impact on our economic growth and security and on the
promise of an Internet as a platform for openness and free
expression," Richard Salgado, Google's law enforcement and
information security director, said.
Members of Congress are grappling with what changes to make
to U.S. surveillance programs and laws after the Snowden leaks,
which were published in June. The Senate Judiciary subcommittee
hearing was on legislation proposed by Democratic Senator Al
Franken of Minnesota that would provide more transparency.
Franken said the "Surveillance Transparency Act of 2013"
would require NSA to disclose publicly how many people have
their data collected and estimate how many were Americans.
It would also allow internet and phone companies to inform
the public about the orders for data collection from the
government and the number of users whose information has been
produced in response to those orders.
"Right now, as a result of those gags, many people think
that American internet companies are giving up far more
information to the government than they likely are," Franken
said.
Robert Litt, general counsel for the Office of the Director
of National Intelligence, said requiring NSA to compile those
statistics would be an intensive task that would take resources
away from the mission of uncovering terrorism plots.
"I think those thousand mathematicians have other things
that they can be doing in protecting the nation ... rather than
trying to go through and count U.S. persons," Litt said.
"If you impose upon them some sort of obligation to identify
U.S. persons, they're going to take an email address that may
be, you know, Joe at hotmail.com. And they're going to have to
dig down and say, 'what else can we find out about Joe at
hotmail.com?'" he said. "And that's going to require learning
more about that person than NSA otherwise would learn."
OVERSEAS DATA CENTERS
Google officials have expressed outrage and called for
reform after a Washington Post report late last month said that
the NSA had tapped directly into communications links used by
Google and Yahoo Inc to move huge amounts of email and other
user information among overseas data centers.
Salgado said the leaks about NSA operations have led to "a
real concern" inside and outside the United States about the
role of government and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court, which decides in secret on legal issues about electronic
surveillance efforts.
The fallout could result in greater internet restrictions
that could hurt U.S. economic interests and some proposals could
in effect create a "splinter net" by putting up internet
barriers, he said.
While he did not mention any specific proposal, a government
plan in Brazil would force global internet companies to store
data on Brazilian users inside that country.
"You can certainly look at the reaction, both inside the
United States and outside of the United States to these
disclosures, to see the potential of the closing of the markets
through data location requirements" and similar restrictions,
Salgado told Reuters after the hearing.
"That's bad for all of the American companies, and frankly
bad for the Internet generally," he said. "This is a very real
business issue, but it is also a very real issue for the people
who are considering using the cloud and for those who currently
use the cloud and may have their trust in it rocked by the
disclosures," Salgado told Reuters.
President Barack Obama's administration has defended the NSA
programs and the secrecy around them as necessary in fighting
terrorism and groups such as al Qaeda.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Vermont
Democrat who has proposed legislation for restrictions on NSA
programs, said reforms were necessary, "especially when NSA
handled things so carelessly they let a 29-year-old
subcontractor walk off with all their secrets and, so far as I
know, nobody has been even reprimanded for that."
Salgado, in his testimony, quoted reports that U.S.
companies may lose billions of dollars in revenue as
non-American users of the Internet grow wary of services based
in the United States.
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and David Ingram; Additional
reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Beech)