Technology firm Nanoco cuts full-year expectations
April 4 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales have not materialised in the second half.
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday that members of Congress were fully briefed on the intelligence-gathering program that included the daily collection of telephone records from Verizon Communications.
The chief U.S. law enforcer said, though, that it would not be appropriate for him to say anything more in a public forum about the program, revealed on Wednesday.
Holder spoke to senators during a previously scheduled hearing on the Justice Department's budget.
April 4 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales have not materialised in the second half.
LONDON, April 4 British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.
* Hyundai, Kia cut second shift at some China factories - source