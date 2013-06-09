By David Ingram and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 8
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder appears to have little choice but to launch a new round
of investigations into media leaks, the very issue that consumed
him for the last month and led to renewed calls for his
resignation.
U.S. officials said Holder will undoubtedly be called upon
to identify leakers who gave a secret court order to Britain's
Guardian newspaper and a document describing surveillance
methods to both the Guardian and the Washington Post.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on
Saturday blamed the outlets for what he called "reckless
disclosures" of classified spy agency material. It was unclear
on Saturday whether the National Security Agency had formally
requested that the Justice Department track the leaks.
The test for Holder comes as he deals with fierce bipartisan
criticism for his agency's tactics in pursuing media records in
other leak investigations. President Barack Obama ordered him
last month to review Justice Department procedures for handling
media cases, leading Holder to conduct a series of private
meetings with news executives and lawyers.
Those sessions focused on two Justice Department leak
inquiries that brought an outcry after media records were seized
without advance notice and one news reporter was labeled a
criminal co-conspirator in documents seeking his records.
Clapper on Saturday aggressively defended secret U.S. data
collection, blasting the Guardian and the Post for disclosing
the highly classified spy agency project code-named PRISM.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
"It will be an interesting chance to see if the Justice
Department has learned anything," said Gregg Leslie, legal
defense director for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the
Press, a journalists' advocacy group.
Even after the Guardian unveiled its exclusive story on the
court order, Holder was reassuring news outlets on Thursday that
he would not prosecute working reporters for doing their jobs.
But the publication of NSA materials - and Clapper's strong
condemnation of it - puts Holder back in the position of having
to evaluate whether the leaks compromised valuable sources of
information used to protect the public.
"I don't see how they couldn't pursue leak investigations in
the case of the disclosures this week," said Carrie Cordero, a
former Justice Department national security lawyer.
POLITICAL INSULATION
Cordero, now the director of national security studies at
Georgetown University Law Center, said it would be unthinkable
for prosecutors to bow to recent media criticism.
"The Justice Department is by tradition supposed to be
politically insulated when it's conducting an investigation, and
I don't see any reason why that would change now - as unpopular
as it might be," she said.
Holder's political standing has been on a slow decline. On
Friday Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the
highest-profile Democrat to suggest he should step down.
Manchin told Bloomberg TV that even if a public official
like Holder has good intentions, "if they're not being effective
and they're not being received, how effective is it and how good
is it for the country?"
White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett backed Holder in
a separate interview on Thursday, telling The Huffington Post
that Holder "will be in his position for quite a while."
Chris Harper, a journalism professor at Temple University,
said Holder might need to consider handing off the leak
investigations.
"It is the fox guarding the chicken house. It's time to
start considering special prosecutors in these cases," Harper
said.
Holder in June 2012 handed off two leak probes to the chief
federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, although
both prosecutors still answer to either Holder or his
politically appointed deputy, James Cole.
CHANGES SOUGHT
One change in Justice Department procedure sought by media
outlets is an opportunity to contest in advance any demand for
records such as telephone call lists. The Associated Press
reported on May 13 that the Justice Department seized some of
its phone records without giving the news agency a chance to
object beforehand.
Prosecutors are trying to find out who told the AP about a
foiled plot to bomb an airliner over U.S. soil.
Journalists also are pressing that they not be labeled as
possible criminals, as when an FBI agent in a search warrant
affidavit used the term co-conspirator to describe Fox News
reporter James Rosen. Rosen, who was not prosecuted, had
reported secret views of U.S. intelligence officials about North
Korea.
Holder as recently as Friday continued to express
displeasure at the methods his prosecutors used to pursue
records from Fox News and the Associated Press, said Leslie, who
with other press advocates met Holder.
"He seemed to sincerely believe that those incidents were
handled in a way that he didn't like," Leslie said.
Glenn Greenwald, the lead author of the Guardian's
surveillance stories, told the New York Times that he expects a
U.S. investigation and upgraded the security measures on his
computer in Brazil, where he lives, as a precaution.
Greenwald added on Twitter, "Dear DOJ: your bullying tactics
will scare some sources, but they embolden others."
(Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and Eric Walsh)