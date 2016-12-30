WASHINGTON Dec 30 U.S. defense and security
agencies said they believed the threat of militant attacks
inside the United States was low during this New Year's holiday,
yet some chance of an attack was "undeniable," according to
security assessments reviewed on Friday.
"There are no indications of specific threats to the U.S.
Homeland," said a "situational awareness" bulletin issued to
U.S. Army personnel this week by the Army's Training and
Doctrine Command. "However the threat from homegrown violent
extremists (HVEs) in the United States is undeniable," the
bulletin added.
A copy of the bulletin was seen by Reuters on Friday.
A separate bulletin, issued by the U.S. Army Criminal
Investigation Command and headlined, "New Year's Day Celebration
Threat Assessment," rated the overall threat of attacks against
U.S. Army installations and personnel as "moderate."
The command's intelligence operations center received "no
reporting of specific or credible threats targeting U.S. Army
installations or its personnel for the upcoming 2017 New Year's
celebration," said the bulletin, a copy of which also was made
available to Reuters.
The assessment, however, noted that two recent issues of
Rumiyah, an Islamic State propaganda publication, did "provide
information on conducting knife attacks and using vehicles to
cause mass casualties in populated areas."
Such tactics were used in recent attacks on civilians in
Nice, France, and in Columbus, Ohio, said the bulletin. It did
not mention the Dec. 19 truck attack on a Christmas Market in
the German capital, Berlin.
U.S. Army and Pentagon officials did not immediately respond
to requests for comments on the threat assessments.
A senior U.S. official familiar with government-wide
analyses of New Year's holiday attack threats said the Army
assessments were consistent with those of other U.S. security
and intelligence agencies.
Some specific threats have come to the attention of
government agencies, but were not considered credible, said the
senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jonathan Landay and
David Gregorio)