By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama will
nominate former Pentagon attorney Jeh Johnson, a national
security expert who had a role in ending the military's ban on
gays in the military, to be Homeland Security chief, a White
House official said on Thursday.
Johnson, who served as general counsel in the Department of
Defense during Obama's first term, would succeed Janet
Napolitano, who stepped down earlier this year. His nomination
requires Senate confirmation.
Obama will announce the selection during a White House
ceremony at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday.
"The president is selecting Johnson because he is one (of)
the most highly qualified and respected national security
leaders, having served as the senior lawyer for the largest
government agency in the world," the official said.
"By advising the president and two secretaries of defense,
he was at the center of the development of some of the most
sensitive and important national security policies and
strategies during the first term."
Johnson is now a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton &
Garrison, LLP.
Johnson was involved in the administration's policy over
the legality of drone use.
He helped lead a review and authored a report that led to
the 2010 repeal of the "Don't' Ask, Don't Tell" policy that
prevented gays and lesbians from serving openly in the U.S.
military.
The White House described Johnson as a key member of Obama's
counterterrorism circle.
"As a senior member of my management team at the Pentagon,
Jeh worked on every major issue affecting America's security,
including border security, counterterrorism, and cyber
security," said former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta in a
statement. "I urge the Senate to act quickly to confirm him."
If confirmed, Johnson, an African-American, would bring
further racial diversity to Obama's Cabinet. The first black
U.S. president has been criticized for having a high number of
white men in top Cabinet roles. Johnson graduated from Morehouse
College in 1979 and Columbia Law School in 1982.
The nomination is the latest by Obama since he nominated
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen last week as the new
head of the U.S. central bank. It comes as the federal
government gets back into gear after a 16-day shutdown.
DISASTER RESPONSE, IMMIGRATION
Johnson was involved in helping the Department of Defense
provide resources to the Department of Homeland Security during
disaster responses such as Hurricane Sandy and the Gulf oil
spill, the White House official said.
Disaster response, border security and immigration reform -
a top priority of Obama's second term - are all major DHS
responsibilities.
"Jeh Johnson had a distinguished career at the Pentagon
where he has grappled with the challenges of protecting national
security while respecting human rights and upholding American
ideals," said Elisa Massimino, head of Human Rights First, in a
statement.
"The United States has a long history as a nation of
immigrants, and part of that legacy includes our commitment to
protecting refugees. We urge Jeh Johnson to make this vulnerable
population a priority as his nomination moves forward."
A spokesman for Senator Tom Coburn, the top Republican on
the Senate's Homeland Security committee, said the next
department chief would be expected to bring about reform.
"Dr. Coburn looks forward to meeting with Mr. Johnson and
considering his qualifications to lead and reform DHS," the
spokesman said.
Coburn has raised concerns about wasteful spending at the
department, including grants for domestic law enforcement
agencies used to buy drones for surveillance.
Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House of
Representatives Homeland Security committee, criticized Obama
for leaving many positions at the agency unfilled.
"Even with this prospective nominee, over 40 percent of
senior leadership positions at DHS are either vacant or have an
'acting' placeholder," the Texas Republican said in a statement.
"The lack of leadership at the White House is reflected in
the holes in leadership at the Department, and these important
positions must be filled in order to fill the holes in our
homeland security."