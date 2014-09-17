By Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Support for Islamic State
increased after U.S. airstrikes began in Iraq and the militant
group may take more hostages to try to force concessions from
Washington, the FBI director told Congress on Wednesday.
Islamic State is "committed to instilling fear and
attracting recruits" and to drawing public attention, as shown
through its use of social media and in videos it released of the
beheadings of American journalists James Foley and Steven
Sotloff, said FBI Director James Comey.
"ISIL's widespread use of social media and growing online
support intensified following the commencement of U.S.
airstrikes in Iraq," Comey, using an acronym for the group, said
in prepared testimony for a congressional hearing on threats to
the U.S. homeland.
Islamic State and other outfits "may continue to try to
capture American hostages in an attempt to force the U.S.
government and people into making concessions that would only
strengthen ISIL and further its terrorist operations," Comey
said.
Islamic State draws an estimated $1 million per day from
black market oil sales, smuggling, robberies, and ransom
payments for hostages, according to Matt Olsen, director of the
National Counterterrorism Center.
The United States and United Kingdom, unlike some European
nations, do not pay ransom for the release of hostages.
The group's ability to attack the U.S. homeland relies in
part on its widespread and sophisticated use of social media to
radicalize Americans, the national security officials told the
House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee.
The group used these tools as it drew recruits from more
than 15,000 foreign fighters in Syria, who may return to their
countries "battle-hardened, radicalized and determined to attack
us," Olsen, the top U.S. counterterrorism official, said in
prepared testimony.
SYRIA-BOUND
Syria remains a prime training ground for independent or al
Qaeda-aligned groups. "The rate of travelers into Syria exceeds
the rate of travelers who went into Afghanistan/Pakistan, Iraq,
Yemen or Somalia at any point in the last 10 years," he said.
The security officials testified as the U.S. military
prepared to expand American-led action against Islamic State to
Syria, striking the militant group's safe havens in that country
to knock out infrastructure, logistics and command capabilities.
They outlined threats to the United States from militant
groups around the world, including more diverse and diffuse al
Qaeda offshoots, and said they continued to focus on airline
security to counter a primary target of attack.
Olsen singled out Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which
was behind three attempted airline bombings, including the 2009
underwear bomber in Detroit, as the al Qaeda offshoot "most
likely to attempt transnational attacks" against the United
States.
Despite that group's ambitions, Olsen said, "homegrown
violent extremists remain the most likely immediate threat to
the homeland."
Online recruitment and terrorism networks have been used to
foster the threat from the homegrown, or "lone wolf" attackers,
that Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson identified as the
hardest threat to detect and the one he worries about most.
AQAP claimed the accused Boston Marathon bombers, who killed
three people and injured 264 when they set off pressure cooker
bombs in April 2013, were "inspired by Inspire," the group's
English language magazine, Comey and Olsen said.
The testimony showed that online propaganda enforcing a
violent extremist ideology and teaching various bombing
techniques may outlast any one leader of a militant group.
"This boundless virtual environment, combined with
terrorists' increasingly sophisticated use of social media,
makes it increasingly difficult to protect our youth from
propaganda," Olsen testified.