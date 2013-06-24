New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
LONDON Anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks said on Monday it had approached Iceland and other countries with a formal request for asylum for fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
"It is already public that I as an Icelandic journalist approached the Icelandic government with a formal request from Mr Snowden for asylum in Iceland. Similar processes were carried out elsewhere," said WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson.
Speaking on the same conference call, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that he knew where Snowden was, describing it as a "safe place". He would not give any other details. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Costas Pitas Writing by Maria Golovnina)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.