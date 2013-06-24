LONDON Anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks said on Monday it had approached Iceland and other countries with a formal request for asylum for fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

"It is already public that I as an Icelandic journalist approached the Icelandic government with a formal request from Mr Snowden for asylum in Iceland. Similar processes were carried out elsewhere," said WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Speaking on the same conference call, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that he knew where Snowden was, describing it as a "safe place". He would not give any other details. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Costas Pitas Writing by Maria Golovnina)