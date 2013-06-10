By Robert Robertson
REYKJAVIK, June 10 The leaker who revealed top
secret U.S. surveillance programmes says he hopes to find
shelter in Iceland, but he may be disappointed by the reception
from a new government seen as less keen than predecessors to
attract exiles and Internet renegades.
The country of 320,000 people has served as the home base
for the fundraising efforts of anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks
and earlier earned a reputation as a safe haven by taking in
American fugitive former chess champion Bobby Fischer in 2005.
Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old contractor at the U.S.
National Security Agency now holed up in a hotel room in Hong
Kong after divulging NSA secrets, said he hoped to go to a
country which encompassed his values of Internet freedom, naming
Iceland.
But the government of newly-elected conservative Prime
Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, while still untested, is
widely seen as closer to Washington than past administrations
and less keen to foster the island country's cyber-haven image.
Snowden has yet to make a formal application for asylum and
would have to go to Iceland to make the request, said Kristin
Volundarsdottir, head of Iceland's Directorate of Immigration.
Gunnlaugsson's government did not otherwise comment on the case.
"I would be very surprised if they (the government) would be
eager to engage in any international disputes with the U.S. And
it is pretty difficult to be granted asylum here," said Stefania
Oskarsdottir, lecturer in political science at the University of
Iceland.
"I think what this guy is saying is based on something he is
imagining or hoping for rather than actual facts."
As a U.S. citizen, Snowden would not need a visa to enter
Iceland and could immediately apply for asylum. He would be free
to live in Iceland while immigration authorities decide his
case, which could take more than a year, according to Helga Vala
Helgadottir, a lawyer specialising in asylum cases.
"The government is perceived as being less welcoming to
asylum seekers," said Helgadottir. While the decision rests with
immigration authorities, Snowden could appeal to the interior
ministry if his application were rejected.
Iceland has an extradition treaty with the United States,
but it is unclear whether it would cover any crimes that Snowden
might be charged with.
An Icelandic foundation championing free speech has offered
to help him.
"We have a lawyer, we have everything set up," said Smari
McCarthy, head of the International Modern Media Institute and a
member of the Pirate Party, a movement that promotes Internet
freedom and holds three seats in Iceland's 63-seat parliament.
REFUGE FOR CHESS CHAMPION
Were Snowden to reach Iceland, his arrival could put public
pressure on the government by voters proud of their image of
supporting media freedoms and also angry about the secrecy that
surrounded the collapse of their banks in 2008.
"This is coming at a very interesting point for us, because
obviously in the wake of our financial collapse there is a very
big emphasis on a pro-truth society here," said Katrin
Oddsdottir, lawyer at law firm Rettur in Iceland, which
specialises in human rights issues.
In 2010, with a centre-left government in power in Iceland,
WikiLeaks registered a company called Sunshine Press Productions
there for its fundraising.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, now holed up in the
Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden for
questioning over sex crimes, visited Iceland several times in
the run-up to some of the website's major releases.
Icelandic member of parliament Birgitta Jonsdottir helped
Assange put together the "Collateral Murder" video package,
which included footage of a U.S. helicopter attack on Iraqi
civilians in which two Reuters journalists were killed.
Jonsdottir has campaigned to make a free speech and Internet
safe-haven status for Iceland enshrined in law.
Wikileaks won a ruling this year in Iceland's Supreme Court
against MasterCard's local partner. The court upheld a lower
court's ruling that the payment card firm had illegally ended
its contract with the website.
In the Fischer case, the former child chess prodigy was
wanted by the United States for evading taxes and breaking
sanctions by playing a match in Yugoslavia in 1992. After years
living abroad he was detained in Japan for nine months, until
Iceland offered him asylum and citizenship in 2005. He spent his
last years in Iceland before dying in 2008.
It was a conservative coalition of the same parties now in
power in Iceland that pushed through the highly unusual step of
granting Fischer citizenship.
"So the most interesting precedent that we have is actually
a precedent which dates from a time when the same parties were
in power as are now," said Oddsdottir.
(Reporting by and Patrick Lannin; additional reporting by Mia
Shanley and Anna Ringstrom; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing
by Alistair Scrutton and Peter Graff)