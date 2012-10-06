* Radical Islamist cleric flown to U.S.
* Abu Hamza famous for praising 9/11
* Cleric fought extradition for eight years
* Hamza and four others to appear in court Saturday
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Islamist cleric Abu Hamza
al-Masri will appear before a federal judge in New York on
Saturday after Britain extradited the one-eyed radical preacher
to the United States to face trial and a potential life sentence
on terrorism charges.
The Egyptian-born Abu Hamza, 54, is accused by Washington of
supporting al Qaeda, aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting
to open a training camp for militants in the United States.
He was flown late on Friday to the United States along with
four other men also wanted on U.S. terrorism charges. Federal
prosecutors in Manhattan said on Saturday that Hamza and two of
the others would make an initial appearance in Manhattan federal
court later in the day.
A fiery anti-Western speaker, Abu Hamza is said to have
inspired some of the world's most high-profile militants
including Zacarias Moussaoui, one of the accused Sept. 11, 2001
conspirators.
The cleric was once a preacher at the Finsbury Park Mosque
in north London, but was later jailed in Britain for inciting
murder and racial hatred.
Hamza was indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan in
April 2004. He is accused of involvement in a 1998
hostage-taking in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of four
hostages - three Britons and one Australian.
He was also accused of providing material support to al
Qaeda by trying to set up a training camp for fighters in Oregon
in the United States and of trying to organize support for the
Taliban in Afghanistan.
If convicted, Hamza could face up to life in prison.
U.S. officials said they were pleased that Hamza and the
other men would finally answer to the long-standing charges.
The extradition "is a watershed moment in our nation's
efforts to eradicate terrorism, and it makes good on a promise
to the American people to use every available diplomatic, legal,
and administrative tool to pursue and prosecute charged
terrorists no matter how long it takes," Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said in a statement.
Saudi native Khalid al-Fawwaz, 50, and Egyptian Adel Abdul
Bary, 52, will also appear in Manhattan federal court later on
Saturday. They will be asked to enter a plea on charges that
they and others were involved in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of
U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people.
British citizens Babar Ahmad, 38 and Syed Talha Ahsan, 33,
are charged with supporting al Qaeda and other militant groups
by operating various websites promoting Islamic holy war.
Ahmad and Ahsan pleaded not guilty before a federal judge in
New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday morning, court records
showed. They will remain jailed pending trial. Attorneys for the
men could not immediately be reached.
It was not immediately clear if Hamza and the two other
suspects had retained or been assigned defense attorneys.
EIGHT YEAR BATTLE
Born Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, Hamza moved to Britain as an
engineering student in the 1970s, married a British woman and
once worked as a doorman at discos in London.
Abu Hamza, who wears a hook in place of his missing right
hand, says he lost both hands and an eye while living in
Afghanistan in the 1980s while carrying out humanitarian work.
Authorities say he was fighting for the Mujahideen against the
Soviet Union.
After being held on the U.S. extradition warrant, he was
jailed for seven years by a British court in 2006 for inciting
Muslims to kill Jews and non-believers, based on extracts of
speeches he had given years earlier.
He lost his eight-year battle to avoid deportation on Friday
after two London High Court judges refused a last bid to delay
his departure. The European Court of Human Rights refused to
stop London from extraditing Hamza and the four others.
NO TRIAL SOON
While all five defendants will make brief court appearances
on Saturday before judges in Manhattan and Connecticut, there is
little likelihood that a full trial will begin soon.
Some U.S. officials are concerned that their trials could
ignite politically motivated debate about security threats and
coddling of militants.
Yet many experts caution that U.S. civilian courts can and
have handled many high profile cases that involved Islamist
militants.
Following a closely watched trial in Manhattan federal
court, Tanzanian national Ahmed Khalfan Ghailani was sentenced
to life in prison in January, 2011 for his role in the 1998
bombings. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw that trial, will also
handle the cases of al-Fawwaz and Abdul Bary.