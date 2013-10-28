By Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The White House moved on
Monday to reassure U.S. allies and Americans concerned about the
sweeping nature of the National Security Agency's surveillance
practices by acknowledging that more constraints are needed to
ensure that privacy rights are protected.
Amid a growing uproar in Europe and a protest by a key U.S.
senator, officials said they would review intelligence
collection programs with an eye to narrowing their scope.
"We need to make sure that we're collecting intelligence in
a way that advances our security needs and that we don't just do
it because we can," said White House spokesman Jay Carney.
President Barack Obama has come under fierce criticism
abroad over allegations that the NSA tapped the mobile phone of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and conducted widespread
electronic snooping in France, Italy, Spain and elsewhere.
The accusations have caused tensions between the United
States and some of its closest traditional allies and could
imperil a U.S.-European trade deal and trans-Atlantic
information sharing.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who chairs
the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the White House had told
her "that collection on our allies will not continue, which I
support."
At least some of the spying appeared to have been done
without Obama's knowledge.
"It is my understanding that President Obama was not aware
Chancellor Merkel's communications were being collected since
2002," Feinstein said in a statement.
"That is a big problem," she said, adding that oversight of
the NSA "needs to be strengthened and increased."
Feinstein pledged that her committee will conduct a major
review into all intelligence collection programs.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, said a White House review Obama ordered last
summer has a special emphasis on examining whether the United
States has the "appropriate posture when it comes to heads of
state," and is looking at how to coordinate with U.S. allies and
what constraints might be appropriate.
The snooping scandal is a direct result of disclosures of
U.S. secrets made to media organizations by Edward Snowden, a
former NSA contractor now living in asylum in Russia.
Carney told reporters that with new intelligence-gathering
capabilities "we recognize there needs to be additional
constraints on how we gather and use intelligence." This could
include greater oversight and transparency, he said.
The comment suggested changes were in the offing on the
scale of the electronic spying as part of the White House review
of the collection activities of the NSA and other intelligence
agencies. The review is to be completed by year's end.
In an interview with ABC's Fusion network, Obama
acknowledged that national security operations are being
reassessed to make sure the NSA's growing technical spying
capability is kept under control.
"We give them policy direction," Obama said. "But what we've
seen over the last several years is their capacities continue to
develop and expand, and that's why I'm initiating now a review
to make sure that what they're able to do, doesn't necessarily
mean what they should be doing."
There was no sign that the director of the National
Security Agency, General Keith Alexander, could be forced out
over the controversy, with the White House underscoring that
Obama retains full confidence in him and other NSA officials.
Alexander and his deputy, Chris Inglis, are due to retire
early next year, moves unrelated to the Snowden controversies.
Both men, along with Director of National Intelligence James
Clapper and Deputy Attorney General James Cole are due to
testify before a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.
"CONFIDENCE IS VANISHED"
A European delegation took the concerns about the issue to
Capitol Hill, where members of the European Parliament met U.S.
lawmakers and spoke of the need to rebuild trust.
"Confidence is vanished," said Elmar Brok, a German member
of the European Parliament. "We have to work hard that
confidence is re-established between the leaders, between our
people."
After Obama and Merkel spoke by phone last week, the White
House said the United States is not currently tapping her phone
and will not in the future, begging the question of whether it
had been done in the past.
Feinstein's statement appeared to confirm the monitoring at
least of Merkel.
"With respect to NSA collection of intelligence on leaders
of U.S. allies - including France, Spain, Mexico and Germany -
let me state unequivocally: I am totally opposed," she said.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the NSA ended the
program that involved Merkel after the operation was uncovered
in the White House review that began in the summer. The program
also involved as many as 35 other world leaders, some of whom
were still being monitored, the report said.
The United States and many lawmakers have defended the NSA
programs as crucial to protecting national security and helping
thwart militant plots. They have insisted that programs
involving U.S. citizens are carefully overseen by Congress and
the legal system.
Still, the Obama administration is well into a review of its
intelligence-gathering procedures. Hayden said "we have already
made some decisions through this process and expect to make more
as we continue."
After the closed-door talks between U.S. lawmakers and the
European Parliament delegation, U.S. Representative Mike Rogers,
a Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said
they discussed the need to rebuild trust, the need for
cooperation and the need to share intelligence.
"It started to identify some of the differences that we have
that we're going to have to bridge. That's a good thing. That's
a good start and that's why we've pledged to take a delegation
back to Brussels to follow up on this conversation," he said.
Rogers, a staunch defender of U.S. intelligence agencies,
said there are misperceptions about what they have been doing,
although he acknowledged the EU parliamentarians have legitimate
concerns.
"It's important to understand that we're going to have to
have a policy discussion that is bigger than any individual
intelligence agency of either Europe or the United States," he
said.