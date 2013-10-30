WASHINGTON Oct 30 A German delegation is
visiting the White House on Wednesday to discuss ways to
intensify U.S.-German intelligence sharing after reports that
the U.S. National Security Agency monitored German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
President Barack Obama is under pressure to reassure allies
a week after reports surfaced about the scope and scale of U.S.
intelligence gathering.
German's national security adviser, Christoph Heusgen, and
the German chancellery intelligence coordinator, Guenter Heiss,
are to meet White House national security adviser Susan Rice and
Obama's homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco.
U.S. national intelligence director James Clapper and the
deputy director of the National Security Agency, Chris Inglis
will also participate.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security
Council, said the meeting grew out of Obama's telephone
conversation last week with Merkel. In that conversation, Obama
told Merkel the United States is not now and will not in the
future monitor her mobile phone.