By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 30 American and German officials
sought to overcome tension between their governments on
Wednesday following reports that the U.S. National Security
Agency monitored German Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
A meeting between White House national security adviser
Susan Rice and her German counterpart came a week after an
infuriated Merkel complained to President Barack Obama about
accusations that the United States had for years been
eavesdropping on her.
Obama, in response to the diplomatic outcry that grew out of
the reports, is considering a ban on U.S. eavesdropping on
leaders of allied nations, senior administration officials say.
German's national security adviser, Christoph Heusgen, and
the German chancellery intelligence coordinator, Guenter Heiss,
sat down with Rice and Obama's homeland security adviser, Lisa
Monaco, at the White House.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and NSA
Deputy Director Chris Inglis also participated.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the meeting was
"part of our efforts to resolve some of the tension that has
arisen out of some reports about surveillance activities
reportedly being conducted by the U.S."
Obama is under pressure to reassure allies about the scope
and scale of American intelligence gathering. The White House
has promised that U.S. officials are not and will not in the
future eavesdrop on Merkel's communications.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, said the meeting was an attempt to intensify
and strengthen cooperation between U.S. and German intelligence
services.
"Today's discussions were an opportunity to hear from one
another and jointly determine how the dialogue can best proceed
in order to provide the necessary assurance and strengthen our
cooperation," she said.