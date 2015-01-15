(Adds details of report, quotes)
By Alina Selyukh and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Jan 15 No existing technology can
fully replace collecting data in bulk to obtain electronic
intelligence, but some methods could be developed to improve how
information is gathered and used, the U.S. National Research
Council said in a report on Thursday.
The report, sponsored by the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence, was in response to President Barack
Obama's call last year for a review of potential software-based
alternatives to the controversial program.
"There are no technical alternatives that can accomplish the
same functions as bulk collection and serve as a complete
substitute for it; there is no technological magic," the report
said.
The program came to light following explosive revelations in
2013 by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden that the U.S. government was collecting and storing bulk
telephone records of calls made to and from U.S. citizens.
NSA eavesdroppers collected only so-called "metadata" - the
time, length and phone numbers of the calls - and not actual
content.
Intelligence officials maintain that collecting telephone
metadata in bulk is critical to U.S. counter-terrorism efforts.
However, a blue-ribbon panel set up by Obama following
Snowden's revelations reported it could find no evidence that
sweeping collection of the telephone metadata of Americans led
to a single major counter-terrorism breakthrough.
The National Research Council report focused on the
technology of all types of electronic communication and not just
domestic telephone metadata.
"A choice to eliminate all forms of bulk collection would
have costs in intelligence capabilities," Council researchers,
who came from universities across the country and top technology
companies such as Google Inc and IBM Corp,
said in the report.
They did say, however, that it might be possible in some
cases to develop techniques that improve targeting and provide a
viable substitute for bulk collection.
The report also said some methods could be developed to help
allay privacy and civil liberties concerns.
It suggested approaches such as automated systems for
isolating data, restricting queries relating to the information
and auditing its use.
