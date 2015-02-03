WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Obama administration on
Tuesday will announce new rules offering slight adjustments to
how U.S. intelligence agencies handle data collected on
Americans and foreigners, the New York Times reported.
National Security Agency analysts now will be required to
delete information accidentally collected about U.S. citizens
"that has no intelligence purpose," the newspaper said. Similar
information about non-citizens also will have to be deleted
within five years.
The new rules will formalize the White House's review of the
NSA's monitoring of foreign leaders, the report said.
The White House will announce the rules, which the Times
called modest, on Tuesday. White House representatives could not
be reached immediately to confirm the report.
President Barack Obama's expected adjustments to the NSA
data collection come nearly two years after former intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden's explosive revelations that the U.S.
government was collecting and storing bulk electronic data.
Snowden revealed the government was gathering metadata on
telephone calls to and from U.S. citizens. It also conducted
mass surveillance on allies, including eavesdropping on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
The disclosures sparked a scandal and led Germany to cut
ties with U.S. telecommunications firms because of how they
handled the data with the American government.
Obama ordered a halt to the monitoring of Merkel, who is
scheduled to meet with Obama in Washington next week.
The New York Times said the rules will include modest
changes to national security letters, which the FBI uses to
obtain data in national security cases without judges' orders
and often on the condition that the letters are never disclosed
by the recipients.
While exceptions can be made, new requirement will call for
the FBI to "presumptively terminate" such non-disclosure orders
three years after launching an investigation or at the end of
the probe, the newspaper said, citing the administration's
announcement.
The Times said the changes affecting foreigners were fairly
small. While content from a telephone or email conversation of a
U.S. citizen must be immediately deleted if it is not relevant
to security, such data from a non-citizen can be held for five
years unless other rules are invoked to hold it longer.
Foreigners also will not be able to seek action from U.S.
courts if their data were collected by the NSA, although they
could do so if their private information was transferred from a
foreign government to the United States, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)