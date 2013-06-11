* Internal review is separate from criminal probe -official
* Led by part of Director of National Intelligence's office
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 11 The Obama administration has
launched an internal review to assess damage to national
security from Edward Snowden's public release of top secret
details of National Security Agency eavesdropping programs, a
senior U.S. intelligence official told Reuters.
The review is separate from an initial criminal leak
investigation which has been opened by the Justice Department,
the official said.
The administration's review will examine the extent of
damage to national security programs from the unauthorized
disclosures of details of NSA's collection of phone call and
email data, the official said.
It will be coordinated by the National Counterintelligence
Executive (NCIX), a branch of the Director of National
Intelligence's office, the official said.
A former U.S. official said that among the issues such a
review would address is whether the leaks have led to losses of
sources or methods and to the alienation of those who have
cooperated. The review also probably will document intelligence
generated by each program, the former official said.
Mark Zaid, a lawyer who has specialized in representing
government employees under investigation, said the review also
would likely look for chatter among intelligence targets to see
if they have changed tactics due to the leaks.
Snowden provided information for published reports last week
that revealed the NSA's broad monitoring of phone call and
Internet data in one of the most significant security leaks in
U.S. history.
The disclosures have some U.S. lawmakers calling for the
extradition and prosecution of the ex-CIA employee even as
supporters defend his actions and pledge support.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Warren Strobel; Editing by
Vicki Allen)