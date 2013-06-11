* Starts internal review separate from criminal probe
* Booz Allen Hamilton says has fired Snowden
* Top Republican calls Snowden "a traitor"
By Mark Hosenball and John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, June 11 The National Security Agency
contractor who leaked top-secret details of U.S. surveillance
programs remained out of sight on Tuesday as the Obama
administration launched an internal review of the potential
damage to national security by the disclosures.
A senior U.S. intelligence official said the review will be
separate from a criminal investigation by the Justice Department
into Edward Snowden's disclosures of the NSA's broad monitoring
of phone call and Internet data from big companies such as
Google and Facebook.
Packs of reporters staked out hotels in Hong Kong in hopes
of finding Snowden, who had worked at an NSA facility as an
employee of contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. He went
public in a video released on Sunday by Britain's Guardian
newspaper but then dropped from sight and has yet to resurface.
Snowden's disclosures launched a sharp debate about the
tradeoffs between privacy rights and national security in the
United States in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks,
and whether the resulting measures have been given sufficient
scrutiny and oversight.
Members of Congress will be briefed by intelligence and
security officials on the programs this week, including a
Tuesday session with the House of Representatives. Lawmakers
promised public debate and legislative efforts to tighten the
laws on U.S. government surveillance.
"We'll have a lot of hearings on this," said Senator Barbara
Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. She said there were questions
about how Snowden, a high-school dropout, gained a top-secret
clearance and access to high-level government secrets.
Booz Allen said it had terminated Snowden's employment on
Monday for violations of its code of ethics and policies. It
said he had been an employee for less than three months at an
annual salary rate of $122,000.
A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill designed to
end the secret supervision of the programs by the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court by requiring declassification of
significant court rulings.
"Americans deserve to know how much information about their
private communications the government believes it's allowed to
take under the law," said Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon
Democrat and chief co-sponsor with Senator Mike Lee, a Utah
Republican.
Snowden said in the Guardian video that he wanted to make
the public aware of the NSA's broad surveillance programs, but
his disclosures to the Guardian and the Washington Post have
sparked a mix of condemnation and praise.
'A TRAITOR'
"He's a traitor," House Speaker John Boehner said of Snowden
in an interview with ABC News. He defended the NSA programs and
their congressional oversight, saying Americans are not "snooped
on" unless they communicate with a terrorist in another country.
"The disclosure of this information puts Americans at risk,
it shows our adversaries what our capabilities are, and it's a
giant violation of the law," Boehner said.
Many other lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have
also called for swift punishment. But Senator Rand Paul, a
Republican popular with the Tea Party movement that campaigns
against intrusive government, said he was reserving judgment on
Snowden.
"I think most Americans don't want this surveillance," Paul
said on CBS's "This Morning." He said such civil disobedience
happened when people felt like they had no other options.
In Hong Kong, reporters continued to stake out hotels across
the city on Tuesday in search of Snowden, who checked out of his
luxury hotel in the Kowloon district on Monday.
Snowden said he fled to Hong Kong because of its commitment
to free speech and political dissent, but pro-democracy
activists have complained that the former British colony's
freedoms have eroded since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Hong Kong has a longstanding extradition agreement with the
United States that has been exercised on numerous occasions
since 1998, but Snowden could challenge any U.S. extradition
request and make a claim for political asylum, a course of
action that typically takes months if not years.
Russia said it would be willing to consider granting asylum
to Snowden if he asks for it. "If he says: I request (political
asylum), then we will consider it," Dmitry Peskov, President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, was quoted as saying in the Russian
daily Kommersant.
Snowden has not mentioned the possibility in public of
seeking asylum in Russia. While fleeing to Hong Kong, he also
has mentioned Iceland as another potential spot for asylum.
The surveillance program rattled some foreign governments
and some dissident and opposition groups in Asia. European
lawmakers threatened to re-open data-sharing agreements with the
United States if Washington has been using the programs to spy
on Europeans.
In a heated debate in the European Parliament in Brussels,
lawmakers said they had yielded to U.S. demands for access to
European financial and travel data for a decade and it was now
time to re-examine the deals and limit access.
"We need to step back here and say clearly: mass
surveillance is not what we want," said Jan Philipp Albrecht, a
German Green lawmaker in charge of a planned overhaul of the
European Union's data protection laws.
Dissident and opposition groups in Asia, including three
supported by the United States, said they were worried the data
collected in the surveillance programs could some day be used
against them.
"We share a lot of sensitive data, election-related data,
using Google Docs," said Ong Kian Ming, a member of parliament
for Malaysia's opposition Democratic Action Party.
"That's definitely something we are concerned about because
we don't know what messages are bring tracked and who these
messages would be given to."