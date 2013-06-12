By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, June 12 The National Security Agency
contractor who revealed the government's top-secret monitoring
of phone and Internet data says he intends to stay in Hong Kong
and fight any effort to bring him back to the United States to
face charges.
Edward Snowden, in his first public comments since he
dropped out of view in Hong Kong on Monday, said he did not
travel to the former British colony to avoid punishment for
leaking details of the surveillance program.
"I am not here to hide from justice. I am here to reveal
criminality," Snowden told the South China Morning Post, an
English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, in an interview
published on Wednesday.
"My intention is to ask the courts and people of Hong Kong
to decide my fate," Snowden said. "I have had many opportunities
to flee Hong Kong, but I would rather stay and fight the United
States government in the courts, because I have faith in Hong
Kong's rule of law."
Snowden revealed details last week of the vast U.S.
government monitoring of phone and Internet data at big
companies such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc in
leaks to Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post.
The revelations have sparked a criminal investigation and an
internal Obama administration review of the potential damage to
national security, as pressure has grown from lawmakers and
advocacy groups to impose tighter controls on domestic
surveillance.
Snowden, who had been working at an NSA facility as an
employee of contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, has drawn a
mix of condemnation and praise for the revelations. The
controversy ignited a renewed debate about the balance between
privacy rights and security concerns in the United States in the
aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"I'm neither traitor nor hero. I'm an American," Snowden
told the newspaper.
Hong Kong has an extradition agreement with the United
States that has been exercised on numerous occasions, but so far
Snowden has not been publicly charged and the United States has
not filed for his extradition.
In Washington, the head of the National Security Agency will
appear before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, offering the
NSA's first public testimony since the revelations of the
surveillance programs.
General Keith Alexander, NSA director and head of U.S. Cyber
Command, is expected to face pointed questions from the Senate
Appropriations Committee. Alexander, who briefed senators on the
issue behind closed doors on Tuesday, will be joined in the
Senate budget hearing by other cybersecurity officials.