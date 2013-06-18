* Alexander says disclosures harmed national security
By Patricia Zengerle and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, June 18 The head of the National
Security Agency said U.S. surveillance programs had helped
disrupt more than 50 possible attacks since Sept. 11, 2001, as
sympathetic members of Congress also defended the use of the
top-secret spying operations.
In the first public hearing dedicated to the programs since
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden exposed them this month,
members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee
showed little will on Tuesday to pursue significant reforms.
Instead, both U.S. officials and lawmakers spent hours
publicly justifying the phone and Internet monitoring programs
as vital security tools and criticized Snowden's decision to
leak documents about them to media outlets.
General Keith Alexander, the head of the NSA, said Snowden's
leaks had inflicted "irreversible and significant" damage on
national security.
"I believe it will hurt us and our allies," Alexander told
the House intelligence panel, which helps oversee the vast
surveillance efforts.
Snowden's disclosures have ignited a political furor over
the balance between privacy rights and national security, but
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders in both parties
have backed the programs and no significant effort has emerged
to roll them back.
While critics have blasted the surveillance as government
overreach without enough independent oversight, proposed
legislative remedies discussed so far have focused on tightening
rules for contractors and making the secret court that approves
warrants for surveillance more transparent.
"People who are skeptical of the program have no
understanding of what the program is," U.S. Representative Mike
Rogers, the Republican chairman of the intelligence panel, told
reporters after the hearing.
Alexander told the panel the monitoring was not "some rogue
operation," and defended it as legal, closely supervised and
crucial to defending Americans.
"I would much rather be here today debating this point than
trying to explain how we failed to prevent another 9/11," he
told the committee in his second public appearance before
Congress since the programs were exposed.
"In recent years these programs, together with other
intelligence, have protected the U.S. and our allies from
terrorist threats across the globe to include helping prevent
... potential terrorist events over 50 times since 9/11," he
said.
Alexander said at least 10 of those plots involved U.S.
targets or suspects in the United States.
BOMB ATTACKS THWARTED
Alexander promised to give classified details of all of the
foiled incidents to the House and Senate intelligence committees
within 24 hours.
Sean Joyce, deputy FBI director, offered information on two
of the cases - a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange and a
conspiracy to give money to a Somali militia designated by the
United States as a terrorist group.
Officials had revealed last week two other such potential
attacks: a 2009 plan to bomb a Danish newspaper that had
published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad and a plot by
Islamist militants to bomb the New York subway the same year.
Members of the intelligence committee said they were holding
the hearing to set the record straight about how the programs
operated and their importance for national security.
Representative Dutch Ruppersberger, the panel's top
Democrat, said the leaks "put our country and our allies in
danger by giving the terrorists a really good look at the
playbook that we use to protect our country. The terrorists now
know many of our sources and methods."
Snowden, who worked at an NSA facility in Hawaii for 15
months - since March through a contract with Booz Allen Hamilton
- defended his actions in an Internet chat on Monday and
vowed to release more details on the extent of the agency's
access.
Snowden is believed to be hiding in Hong Kong as the U.S.
Justice Department conducts a criminal investigation.
Asked what was next for Snowden, Joyce gave a one-word
response: "Justice."
Alexander said he had "significant concerns" about how a
low-level contractor like Snowden could gain access to so much
information and said it was part of the FBI's investigation. "We
do have significant concerns in this area and it is something
that we need to look at," he said.
He said the NSA was considering starting a "two-person
control" system in which no one could download sensitive data
without a second person there to approve it.
After the hearing, Alexander told reporters that Snowden had
gained access to some of the information he had downloaded
during his NSA training.
SMALL REFORMS
A handful of lawmakers have urged their colleagues to rein
in the surveillance, but they are not in the majority.
"When all the dust settles we're likely to maintain the
status quo ... there doesn't appear to be a big coalition
wanting to change things," said Darrell West, a political
analyst at the Brookings Institution.
Democratic Senator Mark Udall of Colorado, a long-time
critic of secret spying programs, has called for reopening the
Patriot Act, the post-Sept. 11, 2001, law that gave intelligence
agencies broader surveillance powers.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a potential 2016
presidential candidate, has called for Americans to bring a
class-action lawsuit against the U.S. government.
But the main decision-makers on intelligence matters have
spent more time defending the programs than talking reform. And
the reforms they have discussed have not been sweeping.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, head of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said last week that Congress would
consider legislation to limit government contractors' access to
certain classified information. Industry executives and some
corners of the intelligence community are already pushing back
against such a move.
Obama, meanwhile, told PBS's "Charlie Rose" show on Monday
that he will meet with a privacy and civil liberties oversight
board. He sought to ease concerns about the programs' scope.
"What I can say unequivocally is that if you are a U.S.
person, the NSA cannot listen to your telephone calls, and the
NSA cannot target your emails ... and have not," Obama said.
Google Inc said on Tuesday it asked the U.S.
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to allow it to publish
aggregate numbers of national security requests separately from
criminal requests.
Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc
, released limited information about the number of
surveillance requests they receive, including routine police
inquiries, under an agreement struck with the U.S. government
last week.