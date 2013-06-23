(Restores headline tag)
* U.S. says 'disappointed' Hong Kong didn't arrest Snowden
* U.S. warns countries not to allow Snowden travel
* WikiLeaks says it is helping Snowden find "political
asylum"
By James Pomfret and Lidia Kelly
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, June 23 Fugitive former U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was seeking asylum in
Ecuador on Sunday after Hong Kong allowed his departure for
Russia in a slap to Washington's efforts to extradite him on
espionage charges.
In a major embarrassment for President Barack Obama, an
aircraft thought to have carried Snowden landed in Moscow on
Sunday, and the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks said he was "bound
for the Republic of Ecuador via a safe route for the purposes of
asylum."
Earlier, Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino,
visiting Vietnam, tweeted: "The Government of Ecuador has
received an asylum request from Edward J. #Snowden."
It was a blow to Obama's foreign policy goals of resetting
ties with Russia and building a partnership with China. The
leaders of both countries were willing to snub the American
president in a month when each had held talks with Obama.
The United States continued efforts to prevent Snowden from
gaining asylum. It warned Western Hemisphere nations that
Snowden "should not be allowed to proceed in any further
international travel, other than is necessary to return him to
the United States," a State Department official said.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer charged that Russian President
Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of Snowden's flight to
Russia and predicted "serious consequences" for a U.S.-Russian
relationship already strained over Syria and human rights.
"Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the
eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of
course with Snowden," Schumer, a New York Democrat, told CNN's
"State of the Union" program. He also saw "the hand of Beijing"
in Hong Kong's decision to let Snowden leave the Chinese
territory despite the U.S. extradition request.
ECUADOR ROLE
Ecuador, which has been sheltering WikiLeaks' founder Julian
Assange at its London embassy for the past year, once again took
center stage in an international diplomatic saga over U.S. data
secrecy.
Ecuador's ambassador to Russia, Patricio Alberto Chavez
Zavala, told reporters at a Moscow airport hotel he would hold
talks with Snowden and Sarah Harrison, a WikiLeaks
representative.
Hours later, shortly after midnight (2000 GMT Sunday), the
ambassador emerged from a business-class lounge near the hotel
and refused to say whether he had met Snowden or make any other
comment. Shortly before he appeared, a cart with three plates of
salmon and a Starbucks bag were rolled into the lounge.
Snowden, who had worked at a U.S. National Security Agency
facility in Hawaii, had been hiding in Hong Kong, the former
British colony that returned to China in 1997, since leaking
details about secret U.S. surveillance programs to news media.
U.S. authorities had said on Saturday they were optimistic
Hong Kong would cooperate over Snowden.
U.S. authorities have charged Snowden with theft of federal
government property, unauthorized communication of national
defense information and wilful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorized person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
A source at Russian airline Aeroflot said on Sunday that
Snowden was booked on a flight scheduled to depart for Havana on
Monday at 2:05 p.m. (1005 GMT) from the same Moscow airport
where the flight from Hong Kong arrived, Sheremetyevo.
The chief of Cuba's International Press Center, Gustavo
Machin, said he had no such information though pro-government
bloggers heaped praise on Snowden and condemned U.S. spying
activity.
Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador are all members of the ALBA
bloc, an alliance of leftist governments in Latin America that
pride themselves on their "anti-imperialist" credentials.
HONG KONG VIEW
In their statement announcing Snowden's departure, the Hong
Kong authorities said they were seeking clarification from
Washington about reports of U.S. spying on government computers
in the territory.
The Obama administration has previously painted the United
States as a victim of Chinese government computer hacking.
At a summit this month, Obama called on his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping to acknowledge the threat posed by
"cyber-enabled espionage" against the United States and to
investigate the problem. Obama also met Putin in Northern
Ireland last week.
A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said it had allowed
the departure of Snowden - considered a whistleblower by his
supporters and a criminal or even a traitor by his critics - as
the U.S. request for his arrest did not comply with the law.
However, a U.S. Justice Department official said at no point
in discussions through Friday did Hong Kong raise issues about
the sufficiency of the U.S. arrest request.
"In light of this, we find their decision to be particularly
troubling," the official said.
U.S. sources familiar with the issue said Washington had
revoked Snowden's U.S. passport. State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki said revoking the passport of someone under a felony
arrest warrant was routine and does not affect citizenship
status.
"It's a shocker," Simon Young, a law professor with Hong
Kong University said. "I thought he was going to stay and fight
it out. The U.S. government will be irate."
The issue has been a major problem for Obama, who has found
his domestic and international policy agenda sidelined as he has
scrambled to deflect accusations that U.S. surveillance
practices violate privacy protections and civil rights. The
president has maintained that the measures have been necessary
to thwart attacks on the United States.
The White House had no comment on Sunday's developments.
WikiLeaks said Snowden was accompanied by diplomats and that
Harrison, a British legal researcher working for WikiLeaks, was
"accompanying Mr Snowden in his passage to safety."
"The WikiLeaks legal team and I are interested in preserving
Mr Snowden's rights and protecting him as a person," former
Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon, legal director of WikiLeaks and
lawyer for Assange, said in a statement.
"What is being done to Mr Snowden and to Mr Julian Assange -
for making or facilitating disclosures in the public interest -
is an assault against the people."
WIKILEAKS CASE
Assange, an Australian, said last week he would not leave
the sanctuary of Ecuador's London embassy even if Sweden stopped
pursuing sexual assault claims against him because he feared
arrest on the orders of the United States.
The latest drama coincides with the court-martial of
Bradley Manning, a U.S. soldier accused of providing reams of
classified documents to WikiLeaks, which Assange began releasing
on the Internet in 2010, and, according to some critics, put
national security and people's lives at risk.
A spokesman for WikiLeaks said the decision on Ecuador was
made by Snowden and that "various governments were approached."
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper earlier
quoted Snowden offering new details about U.S. surveillance
activities, including accusations of U.S. hacking of Chinese
mobile phone firms and targeting of China's Tsinghua University.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, chair of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said Snowden needed to be brought back for trial. "He
could have a lot, lot more that may really put people in
jeopardy," she told CBS's "Face the Nation."
Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA
has access to vast amounts of Internet data such as emails, chat
rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and
Google, under a government program known as Prism.
The head of the NSA, General Keith Alexander, said he did
not know why it failed to prevent Snowden leaving Hawaii for
Hong Kong with the secrets.
"We are now putting in place actions that would give us the
ability to track our system administrators, what they're doing,
what they're taking, a two-man rule," he told ABC's "This Week."
"We've changed the passwords. But at the end of the day, we have
to trust that our people are going to do the right thing."
