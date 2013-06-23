* Hong Kong says extradition request did not comply with the
law
* Fly me to Cuba? Ecuador, Iceland, Venezuela also named as
possible destinations
* China says U.S. "biggest villain" in hacking saga
* WikiLeaks says it helped Snowden find "political asylum"
in unnamed democratic nation
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, June 23 A former contractor for the
U.S. National Security Agency, charged by the United States with
espionage, was allowed to leave Hong Kong on Sunday, his final
destination as yet unknown, because a U.S. request to have him
arrested did not comply with the law, the Hong Kong government
said.
Edward Snowden left for Moscow on Sunday and his final
destination may be Cuba, Ecuador, Iceland or Venezuela,
according to various reports. The move is bound to infuriate
Washington, wherever he ends up.
"It's a shocker," said Simon Young, a law professor with
Hong Kong University. "I thought he was going to stay and fight
it out. The U.S. government will be irate."
Russia's Interfax news agency quoted a source at the
Aeroflot airline as saying there was a ticket in Snowden's name
for a Moscow-Cuba flight. Itar-Tass news agency cited a source
as saying Snowden would fly from Havana to Caracas, the
Venezuelan capital.
The South China Morning Post said his final destination
might be Ecuador or Iceland.
A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was
unaware of Snowden's whereabouts or travel plans.
The WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website said it helped Snowden
find "political asylum in a democratic country". It did not
elaborate, other than to say Snowden was "currently over Russian
airspace" with WikiLeaks legal advisers.
The White House had no comment on the WikiLeaks posting.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said last week he would not
leave the sanctuary of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London even if
Sweden stopped pursuing sexual assault claims against him
because he feared arrest on the orders of the United States.
U.S. authorities have charged Snowden with theft of U.S.
government property, unauthorized communication of national
defence information and wilful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorized person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
The United States had asked Hong Kong, a special
administrative region (SAR) of China, to send Snowden home.
"The U.S. government earlier on made a request to the HKSAR
government for the issue of a provisional warrant of arrest
against Mr Snowden," the Hong Kong government said in a
statement.
"Since the documents provided by the U.S. government did not
fully comply with the legal requirements under Hong Kong law,
the HKSAR government has requested the U.S. government to
provide additional information ... As the HKSAR government has
yet to have sufficient information to process the request for
provisional warrant of arrest, there is no legal basis to
restrict Mr Snowden from leaving Hong Kong."
It did not say what further information it needed, but said
Snowden left Hong Kong "on his own accord for a third country
through a lawful and normal channel".
CHINA SAYS U.S. "BIGGEST VILLAIN"
Hong Kong, a former British colony, reverted to Chinese rule
in 1997 and although it retains an independent legal system, and
its own extradition laws, Beijing has control over Hong Kong's
foreign affairs. Some observers see Beijing's hand in Snowden's
sudden departure.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier this month
that Russia would consider granting Snowden asylum if he were to
ask for it and pro-Kremlin lawmakers supported the idea, but
there has been no indication he has done so.
Iceland refused on Friday to say whether it would grant
asylum to Snowden, a former employee of contractor Booz Allen
Hamilton who worked at an NSA facility in Hawaii.
The South China Morning Post earlier quoted Snowden offering
new details about the United States' spy activities, including
accusations of U.S. hacking of Chinese mobile telephone
companies and targeting China's Tsinghua University.
Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA
has access to vast amounts of internet data such as emails, chat
rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and
Google, under a government programme known as Prism.
In its statement, the Hong Kong government said it had
written to the United States "requesting clarification" of
earlier reports about the hacking of computer systems in Hong
Kong by U.S. government agencies.
"The HKSAR Government will continue to follow up on the
matter, so as to protect the legal rights of the people of Hong
Kong," it said.
China's Xinhua news agency, referring to Snowden's
accusations about the hacking of Chinese targets, said they were
"clearly troubling signs".
It added: "They demonstrate that the United States, which
has long been trying to play innocent as a victim of cyber
attacks, has turned out to be the biggest villain in our age."
