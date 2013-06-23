* Hong Kong says extradition request did not comply with the
law
* China says U.S. "biggest villain" in hacking saga
* WikiLeaks says it helped Snowden find "political asylum"
in unnamed democratic nation
(Adds WikiLeaks comments)
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, June 23 A former U.S. security
contractor charged by Washington with espionage was allowed to
leave Hong Kong on Sunday, his final destination not confirmed,
because a U.S. request to have him arrested did not comply with
the law, the Hong Kong government said.
Edward Snowden, who worked for the National Security Agency,
had been hiding in Hong Kong since leaking details about U.S.
surveillance activities to news media.
The United States wanted him to be extradited to face trial
and is likely to be furious about reports that he was travelling
to Moscow on Sunday before flying on to Cuba and Venezuela.
"It's a shocker," said Simon Young, a law professor with
Hong Kong University. "I thought he was going to stay and fight
it out. The U.S. government will be irate."
A source at Russia's Aeroflot airline said Snowden would fly
from Moscow to Cuba on Monday and then planned to go on to
Venezuela. The South China Morning Post earlier said his final
destination might be Ecuador or Iceland.
The WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website said it helped Snowden
find "political asylum in a democratic country".
It added in an update on Twitter that he was accompanied by
diplomats and legal advisers and was travelling via a safe route
for the purposes of seeking asylum.
"The WikiLeaks legal team and I are interested in preserving
Mr Snowden's rights and protecting him as a person," former
Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon, legal director of WikiLeaks and
lawyer for the group's founder Julian Assange, said in a
statement.
"What is being done to Mr Snowden and to Mr Julian Assange -
for making or facilitating disclosures in the public interest -
is an assault against the people."
Assange has taken sanctuary in the Ecuadorean embassy in
London and said last week he would not leave even if Sweden
stopped pursuing sexual assault claims against him because he
feared arrest on the orders of the United States.
U.S. authorities have charged Snowden with theft of U.S.
government property, unauthorised communication of national
defence information and wilful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorized person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
The United States had asked Hong Kong, a special
administrative region (SAR) of China, to send Snowden home.
"The U.S. government earlier on made a request to the HKSAR
government for the issue of a provisional warrant of arrest
against Mr Snowden," the Hong Kong government said in a
statement.
"Since the documents provided by the U.S. government did not
fully comply with the legal requirements under Hong Kong law,
the HKSAR government has requested the U.S. government to
provide additional information ... As the HKSAR government has
yet to have sufficient information to process the request for
provisional warrant of arrest, there is no legal basis to
restrict Mr Snowden from leaving Hong Kong."
It did not say what further information it needed.
The White House had no comment.
CHINA SAYS U.S. "BIGGEST VILLAIN"
Hong Kong, a former British colony, reverted to Chinese rule
in 1997 and although it retains an independent legal system, and
its own extradition laws, Beijing has control over Hong Kong's
foreign affairs. Some observers see Beijing's hand in Snowden's
sudden departure.
Iceland refused on Friday to say whether it would grant
asylum to Snowden, a former employee of contractor Booz Allen
Hamilton who worked at an NSA facility in Hawaii.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier this month
that Russia would consider granting Snowden asylum if he were to
ask for it and pro-Kremlin lawmakers supported the idea, but
there has been no indication he has done so.
The South China Morning Post earlier quoted Snowden offering
new details about the United States' spy activities, including
accusations of U.S. hacking of Chinese mobile telephone
companies and targeting China's Tsinghua University.
Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA
has access to vast amounts of internet data such as emails, chat
rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and
Google, under a government programme known as Prism.
China's Xinhua news agency, referring to Snowden's
accusations about the hacking of Chinese targets, said they were
"clearly troubling signs".
It added: "They demonstrate that the United States, which
has long been trying to play innocent as a victim of cyber
attacks, has turned out to be the biggest villain in our age."
Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador are all members of the ALBA
bloc, an alliance of leftist governments in Latin America who
pride themselves on their "anti-imperialist" credentials.
(Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in Shanghai, Nishant Kumar
in Hong Kong and Andrew Cawthorne in Caracas; Alexei Anishchuk
and Steve Gutterman in Moscow, and Tabassum Zakaria in
Washington; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Anna Willard and
Sonya Hepinstall)