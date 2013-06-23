(Corrects 'critics' to 'supporters' in paragraph 17)
* Ecuadorean ambassador says he will meet Snowden in Moscow
* Hong Kong says extradition request did not comply with the
law
* WikiLeaks says it is helping Snowden find "political
asylum"
By James Pomfret and Lidia Kelly
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, June 23 Fugitive former U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seeking asylum in
Ecuador, the Quito government said on Sunday, after Hong Kong
let him leave for Russia despite Washington's efforts to
extradite him on espionage charges.
In a major embarrassment for the Obama administration, an
aircraft thought to have been carrying Snowden landed in Moscow,
and the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks said he was "bound for the
Republic of Ecuador via a safe route for the purposes of
asylum."
Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino, visiting
Vietnam, tweeted: "The Government of Ecuador has received an
asylum request from Edward J. #Snowden."
Ecuador has been sheltering WikiLeaks' founder Julian
Assange at its London embassy for the past year, and Ecuador's
ambassador to Russia said he expected to meet Snowden in Moscow
on Sunday.
Snowden, who worked for the U.S. National Security Agency in
Hawaii, had been hiding in the former British colony, which
returned to China in 1997, since leaking details about U.S.
surveillance activities at home and abroad to news media.
U.S. authorities had said only on Saturday they were
optimistic Hong Kong would cooperate over Snowden.
On Friday, U.S. authorities charged Snowden with theft of
U.S. government property, unauthorised communication of national
defense information and willful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorised person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
Earlier on Sunday, a source at the Russian airline Aeroflot
said Snowden would fly on from Moscow within 24 hours to Cuba,
although that source said he planned to go on to Venezuela. The
chief of Cuba's International Press Center, Gustavo Machin, said
he had no such information though pro-government bloggers heaped
praise on Snowden and condemned U.S. spying activity.
Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador are all members of the ALBA
bloc, an alliance of leftist governments in Latin America that
pride themselves on their "anti-imperialist" credentials.
Ecuadorean Ambassador Patricio Alberto Chavez Zavala told
reporters at a Moscow airport hotel that he would hold talks
with Snowden and Sarah Harrison, a WikiLeaks representative.
CHINA AND RUSSIA CRITICIZED
Influential Democratic Senator Charles Schumer charged that
Russian President Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of
Snowden's flight to Russia and thought Beijing was involved. He
said that will "have serious consequences" for a U.S.-Russian
relationship already strained over Syria and human rights.
"Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the
eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of
course with Snowden," Schumer told CNN's "State of the Union."
"It remains to be seen how much influence Beijing had on
Hong Kong," he said. "As you know, they coordinate their foreign
policies and I have a feeling that the hand of Beijing was
involved here."
In their statement announcing Snowden's departure, the Hong
Kong authorities said they were seeking clarification from
Washington about reports of U.S. spying on government computers
in the territory.
The Obama administration has previously painted the United
States as a victim of Chinese government computer hacking.
At a summit earlier this month, Obama called on his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping to acknowledge the threat posed by
"cyber-enabled espionage" against the United States and to
investigate the problem. Obama also met Putin in Northern
Ireland last week.
A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said it had allowed
the departure of Snowden - considered a whistleblower by his
supporters and a criminal or even a traitor by his critics - as
the U.S. request for his arrest did not comply with the law.
In Washington, a Justice Department official said it would
seek cooperation with countries Snowden may try to go to and
sources familiar with the issue said Washington had revoked
Snowden's U.S. passport. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki
said revoking the passport of someone under a felony arrest
warrant was routine. "Such a revocation does not affect
citizenship status," she said.
"It's a shocker," Simon Young, a law professor with Hong
Kong University said of the case. "I thought he was going to
stay and fight it out. The U.S. government will be irate."
The issue has been a major distraction for Obama, who has
found his domestic and international policy agenda sidelined as
he has scrambled to deflect accusations that U.S. surveillance
practices violate privacy protections and civil rights. The
president has maintained that the measures have been necessary
to thwart attacks on the United States.
The White House had no immediate comment on Sunday's
developments.
WikiLeaks said Snowden was accompanied by diplomats and that
Harrison, a British legal researcher working for WikiLeaks, was
"accompanying Mr Snowden in his passage to safety."
"The WikiLeaks legal team and I are interested in preserving
Mr Snowden's rights and protecting him as a person," former
Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon, legal director of WikiLeaks and
lawyer for Assange, said in a statement.
"What is being done to Mr Snowden and to Mr Julian Assange -
for making or facilitating disclosures in the public interest -
is an assault against the people."
WIKILEAKS CASE
Assange, an Australian, said last week he would not leave
the sanctuary of Ecuador's London embassy even if Sweden stopped
pursuing sexual assault claims against him because he feared
arrest on the orders of the United States.
The latest drama coincides with the court martial of
Bradley Manning, a U.S. soldier accused of providing reams of
classified documents to WikiLeaks, which Assange began releasing
on the Internet in 2010, and, according to some critics, put its
national security and people's lives at risk.
A spokesman for Wikileaks refused to make any comment about
possible routes to Ecuador. Asked why Ecuador, he replied "That
is something that Mr. Snowden needs to reply to. ... It was a
decision taken by him. ... Various governments were approached."
Iceland refused on Friday to say whether it would grant
asylum to Snowden. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said this
month that Russia would consider granting asylum if Snowden were
to ask for it and pro-Kremlin lawmakers supported the idea, but
there has been no indication he has done so.
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper earlier
quoted Snowden offering new details about U.S. surveillance
activities, including accusations of U.S. hacking of Chinese
mobile phone firms and targeting of China's Tsinghua University.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, chair of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said Snowden needed to be caught and brought back for
trial as secrets he was carrying could do a lot of damage to
U.S. interests.
"I think we need to know exactly what he has," she told CBS's
"Face the Nation." "He could have a lot, lot more that may
really put people in jeopardy."
Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA
has access to vast amounts of internet data such as emails, chat
rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and
Google, under a government program known as Prism.
The head of the National Security Agency, General Keith
Alexander, said he did not know why it failed to prevent Snowden
leaving Hawaii for Hong Kong with the secrets.
"It's clearly an individual who's betrayed the trust and
confidence we had in him," he told the ABC News "This Week"
program.
He said procedures had since been tightened.
"We are now putting in place actions that would give us the
ability to track our system administrators, what they're doing,
what they're taking, a two-man rule. We've changed the
passwords. But at the end of the day, we have to trust that our
people are going to do the right thing."
