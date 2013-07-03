* Bolivia enraged by plane incident
* Austria says fugitive was not on Morales' plane
* Countries reject idea of offering Snowden asylum
(Adds sources on U.S. lobbying, paragraphs 14-15)
By Angelika Gruber and Emma Farge
VIENNA/GENEVA, July 3 Bolivia accused the United
States on Wednesday of trying to "kidnap" its president, Evo
Morales, after his plane was denied permission to fly over some
European countries on suspicion he was taking fugitive former
U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to Latin America.
Bolivia said the incident, in which the plane was denied
permission to fly over France and Portugal before making a stop
in Vienna, was an act of aggression and a violation of
international law.
Snowden was not on the plane when it landed in Vienna, an
Austrian official said. He is believed to be stranded in the
transit lounge of a Moscow airport and the United States has
been trying to get its hands on him since he revealed details of
its secret surveillance programmes last month.
The White House declined to comment on the Bolivian
assertion.
The furore was the latest twist in a saga that has raised
debate over the balance between privacy rights and national
security. Revelations of U.S. surveillance on European countries
have also strained transatlantic relations.
France said on Wednesday that free-trade talks between the
European Union and the United States should be delayed by two
weeks given tensions over media reports, stemming from the
Snowden case, that Washington is spying on the 28-nation bloc.
'NO ONE ELSE ON BOARD'
The Bolivian plane was taking Morales home from an energy
conference in Moscow when it landed at Vienna airport on Tuesday
evening. Austrian Deputy Chancellor Michael Spindelegger said
Morales personally denied that Snowden was aboard his jet and
agreed to a voluntary inspection.
"Based on this invitation from Bolivia, a colleague boarded
the plane, looked at everything and there was no one else on
board," Spindelegger told reporters.
But Bolivian Defence Minister Ruben Saavedra said Morales'
plane was not searched because Morales had refused Austrian
authorities entry.
Bolivia's ambassador to the United Nations, Sacha Llorenti
Soliz, expressed outrage at the chain of events.
"We're talking about the president on an official trip after
an official summit being kidnapped," he said in Geneva.
"We have no doubt that it was an order from the White House.
By no means should a diplomatic plane with the president be
diverted from its route and forced to land in another country."
The ambassador said Bolivia's anger was directed at the
United States and the countries that prevented the plane from
flying over them.
The Obama administration has advised foreign governments
that allowing Snowden to land on their territory could seriously
damage their relations with the United States, U.S. and European
national security sources said.
The sources said the administration believed such lobbying
played a role in persuading countries to which Snowden had
applied for asylum to reject or not respond to his bid. The
United States believes its diplomacy also has caused countries
whose leaders publicly expressed sympathy for Snowden to have
second thoughts about the matter in private, they said.
The plane eventually left Vienna and landed in Spain's
Canary Islands for refuelling before heading back to Bolivia.
But the incident was not likely to be forgotten quickly.
Llorenti said Bolivia, which is part of a Venezuelan-led
leftist alliance that has challenged U.S. political and economic
influence in Latin America, would complain to the United
Nations.
'UNJUSTIFIABLE ACTS'
Leaders of the South American bloc Unasur, which promotes
trade and cooperation among their governments, demanded an
explanation for what they called "unfriendly and unjustifiable
acts". A Brazilian government official said Unasur would hold a
ministerial meeting in Lima on Thursday to discuss the diversion
of Morales' plane.
In a statement from Peru's government, which holds the
group's presidency, Unasur expressed outrage and indignation
that the plane was not allowed to land in Portugal and France.
Bolivia is among more than a dozen countries where Snowden
has sought asylum and Morales has said he would consider
granting the American refuge.
The 30-year-old Snowden, who worked for the National
Security Agency as a contractor in Hawaii, has been trying since
June 23 to find a country that will offer him refuge from
prosecution in the United States on espionage charges.
But his options have narrowed since he arrived in Moscow
from Hong Kong with no valid travel documents after the United
States revoked his passport.
Five countries have rejected granting Snowden asylum, seven
have said they would consider a request if made on their soil,
and eight said they had either not made a decision or not
received a request.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to send
Snowden to the United States, with which Russia has no
extradition treaty. But he is also reluctant to damage ties over
a man for whom Putin, a former KGB spy, has little sympathy.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was also in Moscow
for the energy conference, said on Tuesday he would consider any
asylum application from Snowden. There was no new word from him
on Wednesday.
Despite France's role in the plane incident, Paris called on
Wednesday for a delay in talks between the European Union and
the United States on a free-trade accord.
Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said Paris did
not want to halt the negotiations on a deal that could boost the
EU and U.S. economies by more than $100 billion each per year.
"On the other hand, it would seem wise to us to suspend them
for a couple of weeks to avoid any controversy and have the time
to obtain the information we've asked for," she said.
The European Commission in Brussels and Germany both said
they wanted the first round of talks to start as scheduled on
Monday in Washington.
The EU has demanded the United States explain a German
magazine report that Washington was spying on the bloc, calling
such surveillance shocking if true. French President Francois
Hollande said the alleged action was intolerable and could
hinder U.S. relations with Paris and the EU.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna, Emma Farge
in Geneva, Jean-Baptiste Vey in Paris, Teresa Cespedes; in Lima,
Daniel Ramos in La Paz, Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Mark
Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Jim Loney and
Peter Cooney)