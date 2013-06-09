* Whistleblower says decided to reveal identity
* Says acted according to his conscience
* Now fears U.S. retribution, worried about his family
By Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff
LONDON, June 9 A former CIA employee working as
a contractor at the U.S. National Security Agency said he was
the man who had leaked details of a top secret U.S. surveillance
programme, acting out of conscience to protect "basic liberties
for people around the world."
Holed up in a hotel room in Hong Kong, Edward Snowden, 29,
said he had thought long and hard before publicising details of
an NSA programme code named PRISM, saying he had done so because
he felt his country was building an unaccountable and secret
espionage machine that spied on every American.
The CIA declined to comment.
Both the Washington Post and Britain's Guardian newspaper -
to whom he gave the documents he had purloined - published
Snowden's identity on Sunday after he sought to be identified.
"I don't want to live in a society that does these sort of
things ... I do not want to live in a world where everything I
do and say is recorded. That is not something I am willing to
support or live under," he told the Guardian, which published a
video interview with him on its website.
"The NSA has built an infrastructure that allows it to
intercept almost everything. With this capability, the vast
majority of human communications are automatically ingested
without targeting. If I wanted to see your emails or your wife's
phone, all I have to do is use intercepts. I can get your
emails, passwords, phone records, credit cards," Snowdown said.
The Guardian published revelations last week that U.S.
security services had monitored data about phone calls from
Verizon and Internet data from large companies such as Google
and Facebook.
Some legal experts were puzzled as to why Snowden fled to
Hong Kong because it has an extradition treaty with the United
States while mainland China does not.
That treaty provides that Hong Kong authorities could hold
Snowden for 60 days while Washington prepares a formal
extradition request.
Snowden said in the video that "Hong Kong has a strong
tradition of free speech."
Douglas McNabb, a Houston lawyer who specializes in
extradition, said: "Probable cause won't be hard" for the United
States to cite. "This guy came out and said, 'I did it.'"
McNabb added: "His best defence would probably be that this
is a political case instead of a criminal one." The treaty
prohibits extradition for political cases.
Jesselyn Radack, a former U.S. Justice Department attorney
who represents whistleblowers, told Reuters: "As a whistleblower
myself, this is one of the most significant leakers in my
lifetime and in U.S. history."
She said she hoped the case could become "a watershed moment
that could change the war on whistleblowers and the broader war
on information in our country."
The exposure of the secret programmes has triggered
widespread debate within the United States and abroad about the
vast reach of the NSA, which has expanded its surveillance
dramatically in the last decade, after the Sept. 11 attacks on
Washington and New York in 2001.
U.S. officials say the agency operates within the law. Some
high-ranking members of Congress have indicated support for the
NSA activities, while others are pushing for tougher oversight
and possible changes to the law authorizing the surveillance.
Snowden's decision to reveal his identity and whereabouts
lifts the lid on one of the biggest security leaks in U.S.
history and escalates a story that has placed a bright light on
President Barack Obama's extensive use of secret surveillance
programmes.
Snowden's decision to go public also may expose him to the
wrath of the U.S. authorities. The Guardian compared him to
Bradley Manning, an American soldier now on trial for aiding the
enemy, for passing classified military and State Department
files to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.
SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
Snowden, who said he had left his girlfriend in Hawaii
without telling her where he was going, said he knew the risk he
was taking, but thought the publicity his revelations had
garnered in the past few days had made it worth it.
"My primary fear is that they will come after my family, my
friends, my partner. Anyone I have a relationship with," he
said. "I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. I
am not going to be able to communicate with them. They (the
authorities) will act aggressively against anyone who has known
me. That keeps me up at night."
He spoke of his willingness to give up a comfortable life in
Hawaii, where he earned about $200,000 a year: "I'm willing to
sacrifice all of that because I can't in good conscience allow
the U.S. government to destroy privacy, internet freedom and
basic liberties for people around the world with this massive
surveillance machine they're secretly building."
Snowden, a former CIA technical assistant, said he had been
working at the super-secret NSA as an employee of defence
contractor Booz Allen Hamilton and decided to break his silence
after becoming disenchanted with Obama, whom he said had
continued the policies of predecessor George W. Bush.
"My sole motive is to inform the public as to that which was
done in their name and that which is done against them," he
said. "I understand that I will be made to suffer for my
actions. I will be satisfied if the federation of secret law,
unequal pardon and irresistible executive powers that rule the
world that I love are revealed even for an instant."
The Guardian said Snowden had been working at the NSA for
four years as a contractor for outside companies including Booz
Hamilton and Dell.
Three weeks ago, he copied the secret documents at the NSA
office in Hawaii and told his supervisor he needed "a couple of
weeks" off for treatment for epilepsy, the paper said. On May 20
he flew to Hong Kong.
In the video interview, the bespectacled Snowdon looked
relaxed and was wearing a light beard and a dark grey shirt.
He said he was ultimately hoping that Iceland, which values
internet freedom, might grant him asylum.