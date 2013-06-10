* Whistleblower says decided to reveal identity
* Says acted according to his conscience
* Now fears U.S. retribution, worried about his family
* Booz Allen confirms Snowden employment
By Mark Hosenball and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 10 An ex-CIA employee working
as a contractor at the U.S. National Security Agency said he was
the source who leaked details of a top secret U.S. surveillance
program, acting out of conscience to protect "basic liberties
for people around the world."
Holed up in a hotel room in Hong Kong, Edward Snowden, 29,
said he had thought long and hard before publicizing details of
an NSA program code-named PRISM, saying he had done so because
he felt the United States was building an unaccountable and
secret espionage machine that spied on every American.
His whereabouts were not immediately known on Monday, but
staff at a luxury hotel in Hong Kong told Reuters that Snowden
had checked out at noon.
Snowden, a former technical assistant at the CIA, said he
had been working at the super-secret NSA as an employee of
contractor Booz Allen. He said he decided to leak information
after becoming disenchanted with President Barack Obama, who he
said had continued the policies of predecessor George W. Bush.
"I don't want to live in a society that does these sort of
things ... I do not want to live in a world where everything I
do and say is recorded. That is not something I am willing to
support or live under," he told the Guardian newspaper, which
published a video interview with him on its website. The
interview was dated June 6.
Both the Guardian and the Washington Post said last week
that U.S. security services had monitored data about phone calls
from Verizon and Internet data from large companies such as
Google and Facebook.
In naming Snowden on Sunday, the newspapers said he had
sought to be identified.
"The NSA has built an infrastructure that allows it to
intercept almost everything," Snowden said in explaining his
actions.
"With this capability, the vast majority of human
communications are automatically ingested without targeting. If
I wanted to see your emails or your wife's phone, all I have to
do is use intercepts. I can get your emails, passwords, phone
records, credit cards," he said.
WORKED AT NSA FOR FOUR YEARS
The Guardian said Snowden had been working at the NSA for
four years as a contractor for outside companies.
Three weeks ago, he copied the secret documents at the NSA
office in Hawaii and told his supervisor he needed "a couple of
weeks" off for treatment for epilepsy, the paper said. On May 20
he flew to Hong Kong.
The CIA and the White House declined to comment, while a
spokesman for the Director of National Intelligence would not
comment directly about Snowden himself but said the intelligence
community was reviewing damage done by the recent leaks.
"Any person who has a security clearance knows that he or
she has an obligation to protect classified information and
abide by the law," said the spokesman, Shawn Turner.
The NSA has requested a criminal probe into the leaked
information. On Sunday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was
in the initial stages of a criminal investigation following the
leaks.
Booz Allen, a U.S. management and technology consultancy,
said reports of the leaked information were "shocking and if
accurate, this action represents a grave violation" of company
policy.
It said Snowden had been employed by the company for less
than three months and that it would cooperate with any
investigations.
A spokesman for Dell Inc declined to comment on reports that
Snowden had been employed at that company. In 2009, Dell
acquired Perot Systems, a U.S. government contractor that did
work for U.S. intelligence agencies.
Snowden's decision to reveal his identity and whereabouts
lifts the lid on one of the biggest security leaks in U.S.
history and escalates a story that has placed a bright light on
Obama's extensive use of secret surveillance.
The exposure of the secret programs has triggered widespread
debate within the United States and abroad about the vast reach
of the NSA, which has expanded its surveillance dramatically in
since the Sept. 11 attacks on Washington and New York in 2001.
U.S. officials say the agency operates within the law. Some
members of Congress have indicated support for the NSA
activities, while others pushed for tougher oversight and
possible changes to the law authorizing the surveillance.
WHY HONG KONG?
One legal expert was puzzled as to why Snowden fled to Hong
Kong, because it has an extradition treaty with the United
States while mainland China does not.
In routine criminal cases, unlike this one, Hong Kong had
shown a willingness in recent years to extradite people to face
charges in the United States, he said.
In the video, Snowden said that "Hong Kong has a strong
tradition of free speech."
Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, but
still enjoys some autonomy in business and governmental
functions.
However, under Hong Kong's Fugitives Offenders Ordinance,
Beijing can issue an "instruction" to the city's leader to take
or not take action on extraditions where the interests of China
"in matters of defence or foreign affairs would be significantly
affected."
Typically, U.S. visitors in Hong Kong are granted a 90-day
visa. According to the Guardian, Snowden left Hawaii for Hong
Kong on May 20.
Hong Kong's Security Bureau, which is charged with law
enforcement and immigration matters, had no immediate response
when asked about the case.
Glenn Greenwald, the Guardian newspaper journalist who broke
the story and interviewed Snowden last week, told the local
South China Morning Post newspaper he was not aware of the
former CIA man's current whereabouts.
The U.S. Consulate declined to comment on the case.
Douglas McNabb, a Houston lawyer who specializes in
extradition, said it would not be difficult for the United
States to provide justification for its request. "This guy came
out and said, 'I did it,'" he said. "His best defense would
probably be that this is a political case instead of a criminal
one."
Snowden, who said he had left his girlfriend in Hawaii
without telling her where he was going, said he knew the risk he
was taking, but thought the publicity his revelations had
garnered in the past few days had made it worth it.
"My primary fear is that they will come after my family, my
friends, my partner. Anyone I have a relationship with," he
said. "I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. I
am not going to be able to communicate with them. They (the
authorities) will act aggressively against anyone who has known
me. That keeps me up at night."
In the video interview, the bespectacled, lightly bearded
Snowden looked relaxed. He said he was ultimately hoping that
Iceland, which values internet freedom, might grant him asylum.