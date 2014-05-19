(Adds defense lawyer saying Abu Hamza plans to appeal in
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK May 19 London imam Abu Hamza al-Masri
was convicted of terrorism charges in New York on Monday,
following a four-week trial that shined a spotlight on the
preacher's controversial anti-Western statements.
After deliberating for less than two days, a jury of eight
men and four women found Abu Hamza, 56, guilty on all 11 counts
he faced, handing Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara his
second high-profile terrorism conviction in three months.
Abu Hamza could face life in prison when he is sentenced in
September.
Prosecutors had charged the one-eyed, handless Abu Hamza
with providing a satellite phone and advice to Yemeni militants
who kidnapped Western tourists in 1998, an operation that led to
the deaths of four hostages.
Abu Hamza also was accused of dispatching two followers to
Oregon to establish a militant training facility and sending an
associate to Afghanistan to help al Qaeda and the Taliban.
His lawyers claimed the case relied largely on the
incendiary language in his sermons at London's Finsbury Park
mosque, which earned him notoriety as one of Britain's most
prominent radical Islamic voices.
Many of his words were played at trial, including an
interview in which Abu Hamza expressed support for the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United
States.
Defense lawyer Joshua Dratel said the relatively quick
verdict demonstrated that the jurors reacted emotionally to the
inflammatory statements rather than sticking to the evidence.
"This is what we feared, that there would be no
deliberations at all, essentially," he said. "Beliefs are not a
crime." He said he plans to appeal the conviction.
But the jury's foreman, Howard Bailynson, a 44-year-old
Xerox employee, told reporters there was "no doubt" Abu Hamza
received a fair trial.
Abu Hamza testified in his own defense, denying he sent
anyone to Oregon or Afghanistan and claiming he became involved
in the kidnapping only after it began, when he offered to
negotiate a peaceful resolution.
Prosecutors countered with evidence that he spoke with the
Yemeni militants' leader the night before the kidnapping and
that the two men who traveled to Oregon said he had sent them.
Speaking briefly to reporters, Bharara said the verdict
proved once again that the U.S. justice system can handle
high-profile terrorism trials.
"Abu Hamza attempted to portray himself as a preacher of
faith," he said. "He was, instead, a trainer of terrorists."
In March, a different jury found Suleiman Abu Ghaith, a
son-in-law of Osama bin Laden, guilty of terrorism-related
charges.
Abu Hamza, who was indicted in the United States in 2004
under his birth name, Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, spent eight years
in prison in the Britain for inciting violence before his 2012
extradition.
During the trial, Abu Hamza testified that he lost his arms
and eye in an accidental explosion in Pakistan 20 years ago,
contradicting widespread reports that he was injured while
fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan.
