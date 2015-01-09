(Adds comments from judge, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Jan 9 The radical London cleric Abu
Hamza al-Masri was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison on Friday
for his conviction on terrorism-related charges, including his
role in the 1998 kidnapping of Western tourists in Yemen that
left four hostages dead.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan imposed
the sentence on the one-eyed, handless Abu Hamza, whom jurors
found guilty last May of providing a satellite phone and advice
to the kidnappers.
Abu Hamza was also convicted of sending two followers to
Oregon to establish a militant training camp, and dispatching an
associate to Afghanistan to aid al Qaeda and the Taliban.
"You have not expressed sympathy or remorse," Forrest told
Abu Hamza, adding that only a life sentence would ensure he
could never again incite violence against innocent people.
Prior to being sentenced, Abu Hamza had told the judge: "I
still maintain my innocence."
Abu Hamza, 56, had gained notoriety for his incendiary
sermons at the Finsbury Park Mosque in London, which U.S. and
U.K. authorities said helped inspire a generation of militants,
including the would-be shoe bomber Richard Reid.
British tabloids dub him "Hook," for the prosthetic metal
hooks he uses in place of his missing hands.
Defense lawyers asked Forrest to order that Abu Hamza be
housed in a medical facility, rather than a "supermax" prison
where his disabilities might not be treated properly.
Forrest said she would let prison officials decide where Abu
Hamza should be sent.
Abu Hamza, whose real name is Mustafa Kamel Mustafa,
testified in his defense at trial. He denied he sent anyone to
Oregon or Afghanistan, and claimed he acted as an intermediary
during the Yemen kidnapping in search of a peaceful resolution.
He also talked of how he had lost his hands during an
accidental explosion in Pakistan while working as an engineer,
contradicting reports that he had lost his limbs while fighting
the Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
His fiery speeches were used against him at his trial, and
also at his sentencing, where Forrest cited instances in which
he justified killing non-Muslims and praised the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States.
"Abu Hamza's blood-soaked journey from cleric to convict,
from imam to inmate, is now complete," Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said in a statement.
Prior to his 2012 extradition, Abu Hamza had spent eight
years in prison in Britain for inciting violence.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Ingram, Dan Grebler
and Bernadette Baum)