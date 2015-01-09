NEW YORK Jan 9 Radical imam Abu Hamza al-Masri
was sentenced on Friday to life in prison, eight months after he
was convicted of federal terrorism charges in New York.
The one-eyed, handless Abu Hamza was found guilty of
providing a satellite phone and advice to Yemeni militants who
kidnapped Western tourists in 1998.
He was also convicted of sending two followers to Oregon to
establish a militant training camp, and dispatching an associate
to Afghanistan to aid al Qaeda and the Taliban against the
United States.
Abu Hamza, 56, gained notoriety in London for his incendiary
speeches at the Finsbury Park Mosque and his use of a hook in
place of his missing right hand.
