By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 President Barack Obama has
ordered the National Security Agency to stop eavesdropping on
the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank as part of a review of intelligence gathering activities,
according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
The order is the latest move by the White House to
demonstrate that it is willing to curb at least some
surveillance in the wake of leaks by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden of programs that collect huge quantities of data
on U.S. allies and adversaries, and American citizens.
The NSA's surveillance of the Washington-based IMF and World
Bank has not previously been disclosed. Details of such spy
programs are usually highly classified.
In response to Reuters inquiries, a senior Obama
administration official said, "The United States is not
conducting electronic surveillance targeting the headquarters of
the World Bank or IMF in Washington."
The Obama administration official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, did not address whether the NSA had eavesdropped on
the two entities in the past.
The first official said Obama had ordered a halt to such
practices within the last few weeks, about the same time he
instructed the NSA to curtail eavesdropping on the United
Nations headquarters in New York.
The IMF and the World Bank both declined to comment.
Representatives of the NSA and the Office of Director of
National Intelligence had no immediate comment.
Loch K. Johnson, a former congressional oversight aide who
is now a professor of international relations at the University
of Georgia, said Obama made the right decision by curbing
eavesdropping on international organizations and friendly
foreign leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"I think it's a good idea to cut back on surveillance" of
economic-related targets, Johnson said. "The enemy is terrorism
and we should focus on that. We have to focus almost all of our
resources on Al Qaeda and its affiliates," he said.
Paul Pillar, a former senior analyst for the Central
Intelligence Agency, said that U.S. policy makers have to weigh
the value of collecting intelligence on an organization like the
IMF against the risk it will become public.
"In this instance the gain from that information is likely
to be minimal," Pillar said.
"Sound analysis on international economic issues of concern
to U.S. policymakers is apt to draw more from other sources of
information, both secret and public, and from tapping relevant
expertise both outside and inside government, than from
eavesdropping on conversations at the IMF," he added.
It is no secret that U.S. spy agencies historically have
collected and analyzed information related to economic affairs -
in public briefings to Congress, top intelligence officials have
discussed assessments of economic issues.
But a former senior U.S. intelligence official said that the
Obama Administration had put greater emphasis and resources than
predecessors into collecting and assessing economic information.
In February 2009, shortly after Obama entered the White
House, the Central Intelligence Agency began producing a new
"Economic Intelligence Brief" for him to review along with the
regular President's Daily Brief on international security and
threats.
Leon Panetta, Obama's first CIA director, said at the time
the change was aimed at understanding the implications of the
global economic crisis, and that the agency was considering
hiring more economic analysts.
The former U.S. intelligence official noted that insider
detail on economic policy developments - for example, financial
crises affecting the economies of European countries such as
Greece, Italy and Spain, and the stability of the Euro - is the
type of critical information U.S. policymakers welcome.
The desire by U.S. policymakers for such information could
help explain why NSA collected information on foreign leaders
such as Merkel. Her cellphone number was listed in a NSA
targeting document, which German media outlets apparently
obtained from Snowden's cache. U.S. officials have now indicated
that much NSA eavesdropping on Merkel and other allied leaders
is likely to be curtailed if not halted.