NEW DELHI, July 3 India will raise with
Washington what it called serious allegations that the United
States "intrusively monitored" the Indian embassy there, the
foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The Guardian newspaper reported late on Sunday that the
United States spied on 38 diplomatic missions, including
American allies such as India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and
Turkey as well as the French, Italian and Greek embassies.
"We have seen and studied media reports of our embassy in
Washington being among a list of diplomatic missions which were
intrusively monitored by U.S. agencies," said Syed Akbaruddin,
spokesman for India's foreign ministry.
"Obviously, we are concerned at such disconcerting reports
and we will certainly raise with U.S. authorities these serious
allegations," he told reporters.
U.S. surveillance systems are under scrutiny after former
U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed a
wide-ranging spying programme called Prism, raising a global
furore over privacy.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Nick Macfie)