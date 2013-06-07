WASHINGTON, June 6 Information collected through
a U.S. government surveillance program that taps into the
servers of internet companies targets only non-U.S. persons
living outside the United States, a senior administration
official said on Thursday.
The U.S. law that allows the collection of data under this
program does not allow the targeting of any U.S. citizen or of
any person located in the United States, the official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"This program was recently reauthorized by Congress after
extensive hearings and debate," the official said. "Information
collected under this program is among the most important and
valuable intelligence information we collect, and is used to
protect our nation from a wide variety of threats."
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)