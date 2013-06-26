LONDON, June 26 The British inventor of the
World Wide Web accused Western governments of hypocrisy in
spying on the Internet while lecturing repressive leaders across
the world for doing exactly the same.
Tim Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist who
invented the Web in 1989 as the Berlin Wall crumbled, said the
West was involved in "insidious" online spying that could change
the way normal people use their computers.
The United States and Britain are facing domestic and
international furore after a security contractor leaked
documents that lifted the lid on previously secret American and
British programmes to spy on the Internet.
"In the Middle East, people have been given access to the
Internet but they have been snooped on and then they have been
jailed," Berners-Lee, 58, told The Times newspaper in an
interview.
"It can be easy for people in the West to say 'oh, those
nasty governments should not be allowed access to spy.' But it's
clear that developed nations are seriously spying on the
Internet," he said.
Berners-Lee said the revelations about U.S. and British
spying could alter the way people use the internet, especially
for younger generations who can use it in intimate ways.
"Teenagers who are unsure about their sexuality who need to
contact others, or people being abused trying to find
helplines... There are things that happen on the net that are
very intimate, which people are going to be loath to do if they
feel there is somebody looking over their shoulder."
He also questioned whether the governments could safeguard
sensitive date once collected.
Berners-Lee made the comments before accepting a joint
engineering prize awarded by Queen Elizabeth to five men --
including Robert Kahn, Vint Cerf, Louis Pouzin and Marc
Andreessen -- who are considered to be the fathers of the
Internet.
Cerf, Google vice president who is listed as "Chief
Internet Evangelist" on the company's website, suggested
computer scientists should work on ways to get around
surveillance by creating encrypted web communication, The Times
reported.
Documents leaked by former U.S. security contractor Edward
Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency had access to
vast amounts of internet data such as emails, chatrooms and
video from large companies, including Facebook and Google, under
a government programme known as Prism.