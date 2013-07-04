July 4 The online community rallied on Thursday
in support of live protests against the U.S. government's
surveillance of internet activity, a practice recently exposed
by a former contractor for the National Security Agency.
Websites such as Reddit and Mozilla supported a campaign in
cities across the United States to "Restore the Fourth" - a
reference to the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment, which
protects citizens against unlawful search and seizure.
The home page of the website Boing Boing, for example,
displayed the following message to the NSA: "Happy 4th of July!
Immediately stop your unconstitutional spying on the world's
internet users -- The People."
The protest comes as the United States celebrates its
Independence Day holiday.
By early afternoon, crowds of more than 400 had gathered in
New York City and Washington, D.C., the organizers said. They
estimate the total turnout will be more than 10,000 nationwide.
The NSA, on its own website, said: "NSA does not object to
any lawful, peaceful protest. NSA and its employees work
diligently and lawfully every day, around the clock, to protect
the nation and its people."
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden has been charged with
espionage after disclosing the agency's surveillance programs.
He has spent more than a week in a Moscow airport seeking a
country that would grant him asylum.
The online protest was launched by the Internet Defense
League, a network of more than 30,000 websites and internet
users whose goal is to protest attempts to curtail the freedom
of the Web.
Evan Greer, a spokesman for the IDL, said nearly 13,500
Twitter users had taken part in a so-called thunderclap, in
which they all tweeted the same or similar message at the same
time to their more than 9 million followers.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)