By Deborah Charles and Mark Hosenball
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON, June 27 The director of
the U.S. National Security Agency on Thursday offered a more
detailed breakdown of 54 schemes by militants that he said were
disrupted by phone and internet surveillance, even as a British
newspaper offered evidence of more extensive spying.
In a speech in Baltimore, NSA chief General Keith Alexander
said the list of cases turned over recently to Congress included
42 that involved disrupted plots and 12 in which surveillance
targets provided material support to terrorism.
Alexander's assertions about the effectiveness of NSA
surveillance came as Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that
the NSA for years collected masses of raw data on the email and
Internet traffic of U.S. citizens and residents.
Citing a top-secret draft report prepared in 2009 by NSA's
inspector general, the Guardian said that the collection of what
it described as "bulk internet metadata" began shortly after the
attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Initially the program collected only information in which
one party was outside the United States or communications
between known foreigners. But the program expanded in 2007.
The paper said the Internet "metadata" comprised the
addresses to and from which messages were sent, including IP
addresses which could show a person's physical location. It
quoted officials saying this particular collection effort ended
in 2011.
In his speech to a communications and electronics industry
group, Alexander said the NSA case list was provided late last
week to several congressional committees. He said that 50 of the
54 cases cited had resulted in arrests or detentions.
He also said that 25 of the arrests or detentions occurred
in Europe, 11 in Asia, and 5 in Africa. Thirteen of the plots
occurred inside the United States, he added.
The latest Guardian revelations appear to show that NSA
collected the same kind of raw Internet traffic data among
people inside the United States as it collects on telephone
users.
The Guardian also previously published secret documents
about an NSA program called Prism, which gave NSA the capability
to search the content of traffic sent through U.S. Internet
companies by foreign intelligence subjects. The paper's latest
revelations do not discuss the searching or examination of email
content.
In his speech, Alexander said that 12 foiled plots involved
using material gathered under the agency's raw telephone data
collection program.
He said that in 53 of the 54 cases, the agency also had used
its authority to eavesdrop on internet traffic of foreign
intelligence targets. The actions allowed the U.S. to collect
data which "played a critical role."
Alexander said that almost half of NSA's counter-terrorism
reporting came from internet monitoring.
The Guardian report said that NSA collection of internet
metadata initially began under a controversial warrantless
wiretapping program authorized by the administration of
President George W. Bush, but was later authorized by the
secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
The Guardian quoted Shawn Turner, chief spokesman for the
U.S. Director of National Intelligence, saying that the
collection program, which continued after Barack Obama became
president, was terminated in 2011 "for operational and resource
reasons and has not been re-started."
NOW SHUT DOWN
In his comments, which apparently responded to the latest
Guardian story, Alexander acknowledged that NSA's email metadata
collection program had been "analogous" to its telephone call
data collection. He said the program had ceased because "it
didn't have the operation impact that we needed."
"Because it wasn't meeting what we needed and we thought we
could better protect civil liberties and privacy by doing away
with it, Alexander said. He added: "And all that data was purged
at that time."
However, the Guardian said that it had seen other secret NSA
papers suggesting that some online data collection continued
today.
Previously, citing documents provided by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden, the Guardian published a secret court
order authorizing NSA to collect masses of similar "metadata"
charting traffic between phone numbers. The order, covering
calls both within the United States and between the United
States and foreign countries, had been re-issued as recently as
April 2013.
The Guardian's latest story said that when NSA began
collecting Internet metadata in 2001, the agency was limited to
only cases where "at least one communicant" was located outside
the United States "or for which no communicant was known to be a
citizen of the United States."
However, the Guardian printed what it said was a 2007 secret
U.S. Justice Department memo. It said the memo indicated that
NSA later got authority to "analyze communications metadata
associated with United States persons and persons believed to be
in the United States."
A top secret draft report on the email program prepared by
NSA's inspector general, and posted on the Guardian's website,
makes clear the key role played by private companies, who
partner with NSA. In the report's words, they help the U.S.
government "obtain access to information that would not
otherwise be available."
The report describes how, in early October 2001, NSA
officials approached three major U.S.-based communication
service providers - identified in the report as COMPANY A,
COMPANY B, and COMPANY C - to seek cooperation with the new
surveillance program. "Each company agreed to cooperate," the
report says.
The report adds that between Oct. 16, 2001 and Dec. 14,
2006, NSA sent 147 letters requesting assistance to five
unidentified companies.
