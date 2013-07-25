* Watchdog turns down challenge by Austrian student group
* Says U.S. tech firms in Ireland signed up to EU data rules
* EU 'Safe Harbour' regime attracts growing criticism
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, July 25 A watchdog in Ireland, home to
the European headquarters of Apple and Facebook,
says it will not investigate them for transferring personal data
to a U.S. spy agency because they have signed up to EU privacy
principles.
The Irish Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC),
had been challenged by an Austrian student activist group to
investigate allegations that the U.S. National Security Agency
harvests emails and other private data from the companies in a
mass electronic surveillance programme known as Prism.
But in an email published by the student group,
europe-v-facebook, the ODPC said the companies were covered by
'Safe Harbour', a system that allows U.S. firms to certify
themselves as compliant with EU data protection law by signing
up to a set of principles supposed to safeguard how personal
data are used.
The European Union adopted Safe Harbour in 2000, seven years
before the NSA began the Prism programme that was revealed by
fugitive intelligence contractor Edward Snowden last month.
"We do not consider that there are grounds for an
investigation under the Irish Data Protection Acts given that
'Safe Harbour' requirements have been met," the ODPC wrote to
europe-v-facebook.
An ODPC spokeswoman told Reuters: "If something is agreed by
the European Commission for the purpose of providing safeguards,
that ticks a box under our jurisdiction."
Max Schrems, the founder of europe-v-facebook, said: "We
have the impression that the ODPC is trying to simply ignore the
complaints and the whole Prism scandal."
The 25-year-old law student is also awaiting responses to
complaints he has filed against Yahoo in Germany and
Microsoft and Skype in Luxembourg.
LEADERS PETITIONED
Snowden's leaks about NSA eavesdropping methods have caused
widespread outrage among both friends and foes of the United
States. Freedom-of-expression group Index on Censorship launched
a petition together with five other campaign groups on Thursday
calling on European heads of government to discuss the issue at
their next summit in October.
Ireland, which has courted U.S. business for decades and
offers attractive tax rates, is home to the European
headquarters of some of the biggest U.S. technology companies
including Microsoft and Google, which are also alleged
to have cooperated with the Prism programme.
The companies, which are restricted by law as to what they
can disclose about their involvement, say they have not given
direct access to their servers to any government agency, and
have only provided user information in accordance with the law.
The Snowden affair has raised questions about the efficacy
of Safe Harbour. The data protection commissioner for the German
state of Bremen called on Wednesday for the European Commission
to suspend it indefinitely in light of the "excessive
surveillance by foreign secret services".
Viviane Reding, the European Commissioner for Justice,
Fundamental Rights and Citizenship said this month: "The Safe
Harbour agreement may not be so safe after all." A spokeswoman
for her office said the Commission was working on an assessment
of the agreement, which it would present by the end of the year.