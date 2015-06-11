NEW YORK An Uzbek citizen has become the fifth person indicted along with four previously charged New York residents in an alleged plot to provide support to Islamic State militants, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Akmal Zakirov, 29, pleaded not guilty during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn to two counts of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group and attempting to provide such support.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on Tuesday along with the four other previously-charged defendants. Zakirov's lawyer declined comment.

Thursday's charges relate to a plot detailed earlier this year in charges against Brooklyn residents Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev, Dilkhayot Kasimov and Abror Habibov, all three also of Uzbekistan, and Akhror Saidakhmetov, a native of Kazakhstan.

Prosecutors have said Saidakhmetov and Juraboev planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.

They said Zakirov and Habibov discussed providing their own money to cover Saidakhmetov's travel expenses and solicited others to provide funds.

Prosecutors said several people transferred $2,400 into Zakirov's bank account in the eight days prior to Saidakhmetov's scheduled departure, with the money intended to fund his travel.

If convicted, Zakirov faces up to 30 years in prison. His co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

